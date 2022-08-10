Myanmar: Crimes against humanity committed systematically, says UN report





Evidence collected to date from The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM), which is described therein Annual reportshows that sexual and gender-based crimes, including rape and other forms of sexual violence, as well as crimes against children are committed by members of the security forces and armed groups. Crimes against women and children are among the most serious international crimesbut they are also historically under-reported and under-investigated, said Nicholas Koumjian, Head of Mechanism. The deep dive collection Since starting operations three years ago, IIMM has collected more than three million pieces of information from almost 200 sources, according to the report. These include interview statements, documentation, videos, photographs, geospatial imagery and social media material. The report shows that children in Myanmar are tortured, recruited and arbitrarily arrestedincluding as proxies for their parents. Our team has dedicated expertise to ensure scope and targeted investigations so that these crimes can be prosecuted, said Mr. Koumjian. Widespread violations According to the publication, there are numerous indications that since the military took power in February 2021, crimes have been committed in Myanmar on a scale and in a manner that constitutes a widespread and systematic attack against a civilian population, and the nature of the potential criminality is also . expanding. This includes the execution by the Myanmar military of four people on 25 July 2022, which was carried out after the report was prepared. The perpetrators of these crimes must know that they cannot continue to act with impunity. We are collecting and preserving the evidence so that one day they will be accountable, said Mr. Kumjian. Rohingya This latest analysis was released just two weeks before the five-year anniversary of the clearance operations that resulted in the displacement of nearly one million Rohingya people. of The Rohingyas have faced decades of systematic discriminationStatelessness and targeted violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State. Violent attacks in 2017 caused an estimated 745,000 Rohingya, including more than 400,000 children, to flee to Bangladesh. Most of the Rohingya who were deported or forcibly displaced at that time are still in refugee or internally displaced persons camps. While the Rohingya repeatedly express their desire for a safe and dignified return to Myanmar, this will be very difficult to achieve unless there is accountability for the atrocities committed against them, including the prosecution of the individuals most responsible for them. crimes, explained Mr. Koumjian. The ongoing plight of the Rohingya and The ongoing violence in Myanmar illustrates the important role of the Mechanism to facilitate justice and accountability and to help prevent further atrocities. Dedicated work Meanwhile, with the consent of its sources of information, IIMM is disseminating relevant evidence to support the international justice proceedings currently taking place in International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC). The mechanism was created by the UN Human Rights Council in 2018 to collect and analyze evidence of the most serious international crimes and other violations of international law committed in Myanmar since 2011. It aims to facilitate justice and accountability by preserving and organizing evidence and preparing case files for use in future prosecutions of those responsible in national, regional and international courts.

