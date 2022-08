The beluga whale rescued from the Seine River has been euthanized in transit, French authorities say

The cetacean had been stranded in the freshwater block at St.-Pierre-La-Garenne, about 45 miles northwest of Paris, since August 2. His health deteriorated after he refused food, according to wildlife groups monitoring the situation.

It took more than 80 rescue workers six hours to free the animal from the lock, Reuters reported, after which it was placed on a barge where it underwent medical checks.

However, scientists were concerned about the animal’s “alarming” weight loss and had to euthanize it soon after. His death was confirmed by Essonne Department Fire and Rescue Service officials in a video message.

“During the trip, the vets noticed a deterioration in her condition, particularly in her respiratory activity, and we could see that the animal was anoxic — that is, not adequately ventilated — so this animal was obviously suffering and we decided it was pointless to let her go and so we had to go ahead with her euthanasia,” said Florence Ollivet-Courtois, fire and rescue vet.

Vets had previously hoped the whale could be transported to the Normandy region and eventually released into the sea. According to Reuters, it weighed about 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds), but should have been about 1,200 kilograms (2,646 pounds). The beluga’s natural habitat is in arctic and sub-arctic regions. Although the best-known population is found in the St. Lawrence in Quebec, Canada, the closest to the French coast is in Svalbard, an archipelago in northern Norway, about 1,900 miles from the Seine. No one knows how the beluga lost its way, but the loss of sea ice in Arctic waters is opening up the area to more ships, fishing and other human activities, affecting the whales’ ability to communicate and navigate, according to WWF. Finding food and searching for mates is becoming much more difficult for the species as well. In recent years, many species of marine mammals have been reported in France, far from their primary habitat. Possible reasons may include health status, age, social isolation and environmental conditions, among others, according to France’s Pelagis Observatory, which specializes in the study of marine mammals.

CNN’s Angela Dewan contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/10/europe/beluga-whale-euthanized-scli-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

