In Memoriam: The Hon. William (Bill) C. Graham

Provost Mayo Moran’s Message to the Trinity College Community

Dear members of the Trinity College community:

Our flag is at half-mast and our hearts are heavy with the passing of Trinity’s Chancellor, The Hon. William (Bill) C. Graham on August 7, 2022. I know you will all join me in sending our condolences to his incredible wife Catherine (Cathy, Class of 1962), children Katy and Patrick, family and his close friends. The entire Trinity community shares in your mourning for such a loss.

Bill was an original with an incredible life force and it was true that he was at a college party the night before he died. In our long and illustrious history, I do not believe that Trinity has had a better alumnus, a greater supporter or a more abiding friend than Bill Graham. As many of you have already written to me, Bill was the best of us. A brilliant graduate of the class of 1961, he was our chancellor for an incredible 15 years and was serving in that role when he died. He was always Trinity’s champion, supporting us in every way and ensuring a bright future for the college.

But of course, Bill was much more than that. After graduating from Trinity, he was a gold medalist at the U of T School of Law and, in an unusual choice at the time, chose to pursue a doctorate in Paris. This launched him into an illustrious career as a lawyer and internationally renowned law professor, parliamentarian and leader. In everything he did, Bills always focused on improving the world we live in and the lives of others. He was an exemplary Canadian and a global citizen of the best kind.

Many of you will know about Bills remarkable career in politics and public service (learn more about Bill here and his incredible journey). But in this community message, I wanted to share a little about the difference he made at this college that was so dear to him. Simply put, he made us much better. Over the years, Bill elevated Trinity in many ways, hosting outstanding Chancellor’s Talks, teaching classes, chairing committees, inspiring students, mentoring, and providing advice and assistance to students, staff, and faculty (and of course often also for provocateurs). Somehow he also found time to write his best-selling memoir, Calling the World. Bill never seemed to turn down an invitation, whether it was to speak to students at JCR, to give a lecture on international relations, or to attend a celebration of our staff and faculty. Bill and Cathy were invariably gracious and generous, making everyone feel at ease and making sure Trinity always felt like the place it was meant to be. On top of his intelligence, his commitment and his dazzling trajectory, Bill enlivened every room he entered. It was always a pleasure to be with Bill Graham.

Bill and Cathy supported so many vital initiatives within and outside of Trinity College and the University of Toronto, and for their leadership, they are recognized as Fellows of the Salterrae Society and Circle of Chancellors of Charities, respectively. But Bill sometimes seemed a little embarrassed by my profuse public thanks (I withheld it as it was so well deserved). That’s because what he most wanted to do was make a difference where he could and inspire others to do the same. In this spirit, over the years, Bill and Cathy established the William C. Graham Chair in International Law and Development at the Law School and supported the Jackman Law Building. At Trinity they established the Bill Graham Center for Contemporary International History and revamped our academic programs through the creation of a joint position in Contemporary International History in collaboration with the Department of History in the Faculty of Arts and Science. Most recently, Bill and Cathy were critical champions of plans for Trinity’s ambitious new building, the Lawson Center for Sustainability. In addition to generous financial support, Bill also served as Chair of our Architect Selection Advisory Committee and was instrumental in guiding the project that he believed was so critical to Trinity’s future.

For his outstanding contributions to politics, business and academia, and for his outstanding service, generosity and contributions to the University, the country and the world, Bill has received many honors and awards Although there are too many awards to mention here, I wanted to note two that were particularly relevant to the Trinity. In 2018, The University of Toronto awarded Bill its highest honor, an honorary doctorate. Trinity students graduating that year were so excited to be addressed by their famous Chancellor and Bill did not disappoint. With his characteristic intelligence, elegance and wit, he urged them to make a difference. The students were deeply moved and many have told me that the opportunity to interact with Bill changed the course of their lives. He asked the graduates to think about public service, and his words to the class ring ever more true today:

“Ultimately, democratic societies will only flourish if good people are prepared to contribute to their political lives. And in our increasingly integrated world, the same goes for the international institutions that are so important to global security and prosperity. The field of public action today is large, the challenges are complex, but the prospects are exciting.”

Bill’s life exemplifies the wisdom of that advice, and the college, the country, and the world are all the better for it.

When Bill turned 80 in 2019, the college threw a birthday party in his honor. It was a tribute to what he meant to people throughout the Trinity community attended by hundreds of people staff, faculty, students, alumni. To celebrate that moment and honor his extraordinary legacy, we announced a new annual The Chancellor William C. Graham Awards. Fittingly, the awards recognize members of the Trinity community—students, staff, faculty, and alumni—who lead by positive example and inspire others. At the Corporate Luncheon where the first recipients were announced, Bill toasted the award winners, saying it is wonderful to learn more about these outstanding individuals and the various ways they contribute their time and energy to Trinity a better place. His generosity of spirit was one of the reasons he was so beloved throughout the college community.

As many of you will know, although Bill had already served many years as Chancellor, he was so concerned about our well-being through the ongoing construction project and the pandemic that he continued in this role, virtually presiding over our ceremonies and meetings. of governance, and organizing online events and talks. This spring, with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, he was so excited that we were able to hold our first in-person ceremony in years for our 2022 Divinity School Convocation and was there with us to celebrate with the graduates and our new honorees. Little did we know it would be his last.

A service at Trinity is being planned for September 14, 2022 and we will share more information as it becomes available. Once again, on behalf of the entire college community, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Cathy, his children Katy and Patrick, his family, friends and colleagues.

The world just won’t be the same without Bill Graham.

May Moran

Provost & Vice Chancellor

You can watch University of Toronto tribute to Bill Graham here.