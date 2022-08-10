The beluga whale stranded in the Seine in France was euthanized during the rescue mission





Comment on this story COMMENTARY Dozens of rescuers saw a whale suspended in a net in the air, in what French officials described as an unprecedented operation to save the 13-foot mammal. After hours of delicate lifting, a crane lifted the whale out of the River Seine before dawn, the first phase of a mission to rescue the beluga stranded in the river northwest of Paris. The next step was to move it to the coast in a refrigerated truck. But despite a massive operation that mobilized 80 divers, scientists, police and firefighters in the local prefecture announced early Wednesday that the beluga had died. After realizing he was too weak to survive, authorities decided to euthanize the suffering animal, they said. It was not clear how the whale, which weighed more than 1,700 pounds, had drifted so far from the Arctic waters that make up its natural habitat. Vets had been waiting on the ground to examine the mammal which stunned onlookers after being stranded for days in north-west France. Crowds formed on the banks of the river in Normandy to watch the operation. On the shore near the English Channel, a command center was monitoring as rescuers planned to treat the whale before releasing it back into the water. But away from the cold waters to which his protected species is accustomed, the cetaceans’ health deteriorated on the truck. A beluga whale was first spotted in France’s Seine River on August 2, far from the frigid Arctic waters for which it is best suited. (Video: Reuters) During the trip, veterinarians noticed a deterioration in his condition, particularly in his respiratory functions, said veterinarian Florence Ollivet-Courtois. She said the beluga had spent days in an unsuitable environment, citing river temperatures, pollution and boats. The operation was launched because it was the last chance. If we had let him, he was doomed to certain death, she told a press conference. So we tried to save him. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it. Members of the marine conservation the group and rescuers tried earlier this week to feed the whale to help it make its way back up the river to the English Channel. They had expressed fears that the emaciated animal could starve to death on the road. Shortly after the crane lifted it from the Seine, the non-profit Sea Shepherd France said the beluga had no infectious diseases, but was unable to digest food for reasons that were unclear. Sea Shepherd thanked the local authorities for attempting the complicated operation. It is with heavy hearts that we announce that the beluga did not survive the transfer, which was risky but necessary to give an otherwise doomed animal a chance, he said. Sightings of belugas in rivers are rare, but in 2018, a whale nicknamed Benny in Britain’s River Thames sparked a similar rescue mission. Other Arctic animals have also been seen in Europe in recent years, according to the Natural History Museumincluding a sea urchin nicknamed Wally. While it is too early to say whether the increase in Arctic wildlife in European waters is part of a growing trend, an increase in melting iceThe movement of prey and stormy weather have all been linked to changes in the distribution of these animals, the museum said. Rick Noack contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/08/10/france-whale-beluga-seine-rescue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos