International
Trump’s shadow looms over the latest attempt to revive the Iran nuclear deal
Marandi said that in order for Iran to sign the updated deal, IAEA censorship “must be ended once and for all.”
Iran dismissed the IAEA’s motion as “politicized” and responded by removing surveillance cameras at key sites in response — a move that deprived negotiators of up-to-date information on the country’s uranium enrichment program and appeared to doom prospects for struck a deal.
So when negotiators returned to Vienna last week, observers were surprised. Tehran’s cautious approval of the latest draft deal has raised the possibility of an immediate return to the deal, despite remaining obstacles. Even the country’s hardliners – who have strongly opposed the deal since it was signed by then-government Hassan Rouhani and the Obama administration in 2015 – have hailed the draft as an improvement over previous versions.
“Trump’s shadow looms over these talks because they have dragged on for the past year, as Iran has focused heavily on providing economic guarantees,” said Mohammad Ali Shabani, editor of Amwaj.media, a London-based newspaper. in Iran, Iraq and the Arabian Peninsula.
“If secondary US sanctions come back, as we saw when Trump pulled out of the deal and all the major Western private sector companies left and never came back, how do you prevent that? said Shabani. “What mechanisms can you put in place to prevent this from happening again?”
Secondary sanctions are a US mechanism that penalizes any government or organization that has financial relations with sanctioned entities.
However, the Iranians have much to gain by re-entering the deal, even for a short period.
The easing of sanctions could free up tens of billions of dollars in oil and gas revenue over the next two years, boosting a sagging Iranian economy and bolstering the popularity of Iran’s hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, Shabani said.
Moreover, time remains of the essence as procrastination in negotiations complicates the talks. Earlier this year, an Iranian request to remove the Revolutionary Guards from the US terror list was believed to be the final hurdle to reviving the deal. Now that issue seems to be off the table. But the progress of Iran’s uranium enrichment program has thrown another wrench into the wheels, leading to Tehran being censured by the IAEA.
Iran accuses the West of trying to weaponize IAEA censorship, using it as a legal pretext to withdraw from a future deal. Marandi told CNN that the cancellation of the motion was a prerequisite for reviving the deal.
“Otherwise the Iranians have no doubt that the Americans will take advantage of this, or use this as a tool to undermine the deal within weeks or months at the most. This is a prerequisite for implementing a deal,” Marandi told CNN .
Still, there’s reason for some optimism, and even kicking the can down the road can have its benefits.
Even if the agreement is canceled again in 2025, Shabani argued, an immediate return to the agreement “gives both sides breathing space.”
“The US needs to put the nuclear genie back in the bottle for three years and then it can deal with it in 2025 once again,” Shabani said.
Third
Russia puts Iranian satellite into orbit
Russia launched an Iranian satellite into orbit on Tuesday from southern Kazakhstan, just three weeks after President Vladimir Putin and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to work together against the West, Reuters reported. The satellite successfully entered orbit, Russia’s space agency said.
- BackgroundTehran has rejected claims that the satellite could be used by Moscow to boost its intelligence capabilities in Ukraine, saying Iran will have full control and operation of it “from day one”. Iran says the satellite is designed for scientific research including radiation and environmental monitoring for agricultural purposes.
- Why it matters: The Washington Post reported last week that US officials are worried by the new space cooperation between Russia and Iran, fearing that the satellite will not only help Russia in Ukraine, but also provide Iran with “unprecedented capabilities” to monitor potential military targets in Israel and in between. The birth. In July, Putin visited Iran on his first international trip outside the former Soviet Union since the start of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.
Ex-Twitter employee sentenced in Saudi espionage case
A former Twitter executive accused of spying for Saudi Arabia was convicted on Tuesday of six criminal charges, including acting as an agent for the country and trying to disguise a payment from an official linked to the Saudi royal family, it reported. Reuters.
- Background: Ahmad Abouammo is a dual American-Lebanese citizen who on Twitter helped oversee relations with journalists and celebrities in the Middle East and North Africa. Defense lawyers argued that the work he did on Twitter was simply part of his job. Federal public defenders representing Abouammo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Twitter declined to comment. Jurors acquitted him of five of the 11 charges he faced.
- Why it matters: Prosecutors said he was recruited by Bader Al-Asaker, a close adviser to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, to use his inside knowledge to access Twitter accounts and find personal information about Saudi dissidents. Those accounts allegedly included @mujtahidd, a nickname for a political agitator who gained millions of Twitter followers in the Arab Spring uprisings by accusing the Saudi royal family of corruption and other wrongdoing.
Theran makes first import order using cryptocurrency
Iran placed its first official import order using cryptocurrency this week, semi-official Tasnim agency quoted Reuters as saying on Tuesday. “By the end of September, the use of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts will be widely used in foreign trade with target countries,” an official from the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade said on Twitter.
- Background: The order, worth $10 million, was a first step toward allowing the country to trade through digital assets that bypass the dollar-dominated global financial system and trade with other countries similarly restricted by U.S. sanctions. , like Russia. The agency did not specify which cryptocurrency was used in the transaction.
- Why it matters: The move could enable the Islamic Republic to bypass US sanctions that have crippled the economy. Tehran is one of the largest economies yet to embrace cryptocurrency technology. Last year, a study found that 4.5% of all bitcoin mining was taking place in Iran, partly as a result of the country’s cheap electricity.
About the region
Footage of a Gulf Arab student throwing wads of cash from a convertible sports car onto a busy Jordanian street has gone viral on Arab social media, prompting condemnation of the sight and debate about how people should behave abroad.
In an apparent celebration of his graduation, the man is seen standing in a red Ford Mustang wearing a graduation robe over a traditional Arab tunic as he throws money into the air, blocking traffic. Bystanders are seen trying to collect as much money as possible. The license plate on the car was Kuwaiti.
“And they say we have not been treated well [abroad]Ahmed Al Sharqawi of Kuwait tweeted in an apparent reference to Gulf Arabs. “Respect others and you will be respected.”
“If an immigrant behaved like this in our country, we would all have turned against him,” he added, calling on parents to “raise their children well.”
Oil-rich Kuwait is one of the richest Arab countries and has one of the most valuable currencies in the world.
By Mohammed Abdelbary
Time capsule
This week marks 70 years since King Hussein bin Talal was proclaimed King of Jordan.
Hussein was the third monarch to rule the Hashemite kingdom. He was proclaimed king after his father, Talal, was declared unfit to rule due to mental illness by the country’s parliament.
Beginning his rule as a 17-year-old schoolboy on August 11, 1952, he evolved by the end of his life into a respected statesman, peace broker and longest-serving ruler in the Middle East.
For more than 40 years, Hussein ruled a kingdom not much older than himself — descended from the Hashemite dynasty believed to be descended from the prophet Muhammad. His reign was marked by threats to his rule in the country and the loss of the West Bank and East Jerusalem to Israel in a war, but also saw Jordan become the second Arab state to sign a peace treaty with the Jewish state.
Hussein succumbed to a battle with cancer at the age of 63, passing away on February 7, 1999. He was succeeded by his eldest son King Abdullah, the current ruler of Jordan.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/10/middleeast/iran-talks-trump-shadow-mime-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google presses Apple to adopt RCS text messaging August 10, 2022
- Covid-19 trends haven’t changed in weeks and no one knows what’s next August 10, 2022
- With ESPN Out, Here’s How Your College Football TV Routine Will Change With Big Ten’s Brewing Media Deal August 10, 2022
- What is Web Mode 3? August 10, 2022
- A new Splatoon 3 video shows off the new Splatoon card game. August 10, 2022