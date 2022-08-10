Biden to sign bill that would care for veterans sickened by toxic exposuresExBulletin

President Biden on Wednesday will sign the PACT Act, a bill to care for veterans exposed to toxins that is considered the largest expansion of veterans’ health care in US history.

LEILA FADEL, PRACTICE:

President Biden today plans to sign into law what is widely considered the largest expansion of VA care ever, the PACT Act. PACT stands for “Pledge to Address Comprehensive Toxins.” It’s meant to make up for broken promises over the years to care for veterans sickened by toxic exposures in Vietnam and in Iraq and Afghanistan, where American and Iraqi troops were exposed to things like burn pits. Quil Lawrence covers veterans affairs for NPR, and he’s with us now. Good morning, Quil.

QUIL LAWRENCE, BYLINE: Good morning, Leila.

FADEL: So I just gave a shorthand version of the PACT Act. But how comprehensive is this legislation?

LAWRENCE: It covers a lot. You mentioned the burn pits, which were those open waste and fuel burning pits in Afghanistan and Iraq that sickened so many veterans, and the Vietnam vets who are still fighting for coverage for Agent Orange. But there are also vets who served during the Cold War who were exposed to radiation from atomic tests, or Marine families who lived at Camp Lejeune from the 50s to the late 80s who drank contaminated water. They are the veterans who served in Djibouti, Syria or Uzbekistan. If they have respiratory problems or rare cancers, they can now contact the VA. And up to 3.5 million veterans may have a claim.

FADEL: What do you mean, there could be a claim? How will this all work?

LAWRENCE: Yes. So mostly what Congress did was just take the burden of proof off the veterans of, you know, what caused your cancer. It’s already off their backs. So, for years, we’ve interviewed vets who were sick and many who died waiting for the VA to determine that their cancer was service-related and not smoking or diet or something with genetics. Now, if you went to war and you have asthma or brain cancer or this long list of other ailments, they’re just going to assume it’s your service-related. And just as important, thousands of veterans who were too sick to work from these illnesses will receive VA disability payments.

FADEL: OK, Quil, when we talked to you about two months ago, you said this was basically a done deal. That was two months ago.

LAWRENCE: It seemed like a done deal. Really – so it had passed the Senate 84 to 14. And then they found this technical error in the House version of the bill. And they just had to delete a line and they had to vote on it again at the end of July. But when they did so in the Senate, 25 Republicans reversed their votes, and it was widely seen as an angry reaction to Democrats reaching a deal on completely unrelated legislation. But the veterans’ lawyers – they were already ready to celebrate. They had a big victory party ready on Capitol Hill.

FADEL: Right.

LAWRENCE: And it suddenly turned into this angry protest. And the veterans stayed out for six days until there was another vote and enough Republicans returned.

FADEL: OK, so now some of these sick veterans are dead. Others have been suffering for years. How soon can they expect to receive help?

LAWRENCE: This will be phased in. And, you know, the VA has waived deadlines for phasing programs before, but they say they’ll have a new call center and a network of trained experts to help vets get claims ready by January. The law includes money for additional staff and even new buildings, and they will need it because the VA already has a backlog and that will bury them in new claims. But the VA is encouraging vets and survivors to apply and get things moving. There is a sense of support from the Biden administration. President Biden often mentioned that his son, Beau, had died of cancer that he believed was caused by the burn pits. And while these vets were camped out for six days in the heat and rain outside the Senate, the White House actually sent VA Secretary Denis McDonough to the VA to bring them pizza outside. There is a perception that the VA kind of want it to work this time.

FADELExBulletin’s Quil Lawrence, thank you, Quil, for your reporting.

LAWRENCE: Thank you, Leila.

