President Biden signs bill to help veterans exposed to toxins from burn pits

President Biden on Wednesday signed bipartisan legislation to help veterans exposed to toxic burns in Iraq and Afghanistan, calling it an overdue step toward fulfilling the nation’s truly sacred obligation to care for its veterans. This is the most significant law our nation has ever passed to help the millions of veterans who are exposed to toxic substances during their military service, Biden said. I would do this come hell or high water.

The bill, known as The PACT Act, dramatically expands benefits and services for veterans exposed to such toxins, primarily in two wars, who can develop injuries and illnesses that take years to manifest. These realities often make it difficult for veterans to make a direct connection between their service and disabilities, preventing them from getting the care they need, the White House said in a statement.

Signing invoices it’s a significant achievement for Biden, who has long spoken of the country’s duty to care for its veterans after they return home. He has repeatedly invoked the death of his son Beau from a glioblastoma in 2015, while wondering if the cancer was linked to his sons’ exposure to burn pits during his service in the Iraq War. In his first State of the Union address, Biden called on Congress to pass incineration legislation.

At Wednesday’s bill signing ceremony, Biden was introduced by Danielle and Brielle Robinson, the wife and daughter of the late U.S. Army veteran. 1st Class Heath Robinson, whose name is part of the longest official title of the legislation.

I am in awe of the courage of your family, Biden told the Robinsons. I really mean it. Through the pain, you found the purpose to demand that we do better as a nation. And today, we are.

Danielle Robinson recalled how her husbands return home from Iraq from a relief turned into the biggest nightmare of our lives after Heath Robinson was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 lung cancer 10 years later.

Ours is just one story, she said. So many military families have had to fight this terrible emotional battle. So many veterans are still struggling with burn ailments. Today, many people have succumbed to those diseases as well.

The bill’s signing came nearly six years after Biden began pushing the issue toward the end of his vice presidency. In a congressional briefing room, he referred to a book he had read recently, a book that linked the toxic burn pits Beau Biden was exposed to during his military service to the subsequent deaths of his sons from brain cancer and said: Guys, I’m going to be the biggest pain in the neck as long as I live, until we figure out these burn pits.

Biden has in the past raised the possibility that his sons’ cancer was partly the result of exposure to toxic chemicals during his service in Iraq and Kosovo, but he has also said that is unclear. In a January 2018 interview with PBS’s Judy Woodruff, Biden said he thought burn pits played an important role in his sons’ cancer, but added that there is no direct scientific evidence yet that I’m aware of.

Because of the exposure to the burn pits, in my opinion, I cannot yet prove that he came back with Stage 4 glioblastoma, he said in October 2019 during a presidential campaign event.

But at the White House on Wednesday, he was much more direct. At one point, Biden briefly addressed young Brielle Robinson, noting that she was sitting next to his nephew, Beau Bidens son.

His father, lost from the same burn pits, noted Biden.

Many of the strongest and best fighters we sent to war were not the same, he later added. Headache, numbness, dizziness, cancer. My son Beau was one of them.

Biden again pointed to his grandson and other relatives in the room, adding: For us and for many of you in the room, if not all of you, it’s personal. Personal.

The signing ceremony in the Eastern House adds to a slew of late-summer legislative victories for Democrats ahead of the fall midterm elections. On Tuesday, Biden signed a bipartisan measure to increase domestic production of semiconductor chips. On Friday, the House of Representatives is expected to pass a comprehensive economic package known as the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate, health care and tax measure and send it to Biden for his signature.

The PACT bill enjoyed broad bipartisan support but ran into an unexpected delay last month after the stunning news of a deal between Sen. Joe Manchin III (DW.Va.) and Democratic leaders on the Inflation Reduction Act. Shortly after that announcement, 25 Republicans who had recently supported the same bill reversed their votes on the PACT Act in an apparent effort to deny Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (DN.Y .) another legislative victory.

Republicans tried for days to pretend that their blockage of the act was about a technical argument over which part of the federal budget would fund $280 billion in new allocations for veterans’ health programs. But the GOP absorbed a series of political blows, led by comedian Jon Stewart and several prominent veterans groups, who at vigils and protests accused Republicans of using veterans as political pawns.

In the following week, many Republicans were ready to resolve the issue, and on August 2, the Senate overwhelmingly approved the bill by a vote of 86-11.

On Wednesday, Biden thanked advocates, including Rosie Torres, a co-founder of the nonprofit Burn Pits 360 and Stewart for their work pushing the legislation.

What you did, Jon, matters, Biden said. It really, really matters. You refused to let anyone forget, you refused to let them forget. And we owe you big, man.

At the Aug. 10 signing ceremony for legislation to help military veterans exposed to toxins, President Biden thanked Jon Stewart for fighting for veterans. (Video: Washington Post)

At a sign-on ceremony for the bill on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said it was an emotional achievement, and she indirectly criticized Senate Republicans for delaying passage of the bills.

It’s unfortunate that the Senate had to pull a stunt and not pass the bill on time, defeating the bill, Pelosi said. Thank you to the families who held vigils all night to make sure the public was aware of what was happening again. External mobilization is what it takes to get the job done.

The new legislation would expand Department of Veterans Affairs health care eligibility for veterans potentially affected by exposure to toxic burn pits, extending the period to enroll in VA health care from five years to 10 years for veterans of the war after 9/11, for example. It would also make it easier for veterans to qualify for VA services and remove the burden of proof for veterans diagnosed with one of 23 diseases, including certain cancers and respiratory diseases. Survivors of veterans who died of one of these 23 diseases may also be eligible for benefits under the new legislation.

The bill also expands toxic exposure research, requires veterans enrolled in VA health care to be regularly screened for concerns related to toxic exposure, and provides for investment in VA health care facilities across the country.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough vowed Wednesday that the VA is ready to implement the PACT Act, and he encouraged veterans who may be eligible for care under the law to visit VA.gov/PACT to learn more.