International
Bill Graham, a former secretary of defense and foreign affairs, has died
Former cabinet minister Bill Graham has died. He was 83.
Graham served as Minister of Foreign Affairs under Prime Minister Jean Chrtien in 2002 and was later appointed Minister of National Defense under Prime Minister Paul Martin in 2004.
Graham acted as foreign affairs minister when Canada decided not to join the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 and helped guide the nation through the post-9/11 era.
He also served as Leader of the Opposition and Interim Leader of the Liberal Party in 2006.
He was the Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre, known as Toronto CentreRosedale for most of his time in politics. He was first elected to Parliament in 1993 before leaving public service in 2007.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet that few people personified public service like Graham.
Whether in Cabinet, Parliament, or at home, few people have demonstrated the meaning of public service as Bill Graham has. He cared deeply about Canada and the people who call it home. My thoughts are with his family, friends and all who mourn his passing.
In a statement, Martin said he and his wife were sorry to hear the news, noting that he met Graham in law school.
The former prime minister said funding was reinvested in the armed forces under Graham and that he helped the government navigate a challenging period in history as the Canadian military deployed to Kandahar in southern Afghanistan.
“His loss will be felt by all who knew or worked with him,” Martin said. “Sheila and I send our deepest condolences to his wife Cathy, his children Katy and Patrick and his beloved grandchildren.”
“Gentlemen in the rough and tumble world of politics”
In his statement, Chrtien called Graham “a true gentleman in the rough and tumble world of politics.”
“His optimism, with a healthy dose of realism, were his hallmarks in the caucus, the cabinet room and on the world stage. His voice will be missed,” Chrtiensa said.
Ralph Goodale, who served as finance minister alongside Graham, called him a decent man in every respect, especially on matters of foreign and defense policy.
Goodale, who was persuaded by Graham to accept a $13 billion increase in defense spending, said he was an optimist who tried to see the best in people.
“Bill understood the complexities and pitfalls of international politics and sought to position Canada in constructive and practical ways to help build a more just and secure world,” Goodale said by email.
“In an era of deep polarization and extremist populism, Bill’s sense of moderation, propriety and balance is sorely missed. Our love and respect go out to his family, friends and colleagues.”
Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper also offered kind words for the man who once stood opposite him in the House of Commons.
“Bill Graham was the first opposition leader I had when I was prime minister,” Harper said in a statement.
“Although he was a staunch adversary, Bill was always a gentleman and he always had the country’s best interests in mind. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Retired General Rick Hillier worked with Graham after Hillier became chief of defense staff in 2005.
“I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Minister Graham,” he said. “He was a proud Canadian, a smart politician and a defense minister who understood the urgent need to rebuild the Canadian Forces and dedicated himself to that mission.
“It was a pleasure to support both [chief of the defence staff], and had my respect and admiration. He was also a man of his word and valued in the eyes of all those with whom he worked or associated”.
Hillier called Canada a lesser country today without Graham.
I am sorry to learn of the passing of my friend Bill Graham. He was an outstanding foreign minister and an able parliamentarian. My thoughts are with his family and friends. #cdnpoli
Former Liberal MP John McKay called Graham an “extremely smart, decent, classy man” and that he was the obvious choice for many to become interim Liberal leader.
George Smitherman, who represented the same downtown Toronto area for the Liberals provincially as Graham did federally, said Graham had a remarkable way of connecting with people, regardless of their background.
Smitherman, who is gay, said he first arrived in what is now Toronto Center as a child coming to terms with his sexuality, and by that time Graham and the local Liberals had incorporated AIDS activism into their politics. .
“That, to me, was one of the most defining attributes of how political parties should operate,” Smitherman said.
“It really had a big impact on me in my life.”
In January 2002, months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks shocked the world, Graham was appointed as foreign minister.
I am saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and mentor Bill Graham. He was a giant in Canadian and international politics. He wore his love for Canada on his sleeve. My condolences to his family.
At the time, Canada had to decide whether to join the US-led invasion of Iraq and then navigate its relationship with its closest ally when it decided against it.
Graham was forever credited not only for helping with that decision, but for his overall handling of the role at a tumultuous time in international relations.
“He was an outstanding foreign minister and an able parliamentarian,” tweeted John Baird, who served as foreign affairs minister under former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper.
Eugene Lang, once Graham’s chief of staff, said he was well-liked by most everyone, including MPs of all stripes.
Lang said that while Graham had only been in the role of national defense minister for less than two years, he had many achievements.
In a tweet, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra called Graham “my friend and mentor”.
“He was a giant in Canadian and international politics,” Alghabra said. “He wore his love for Canada on his sleeve. My condolences to his family.”
