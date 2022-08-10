Dolphins form rare alliance near Bimini, scientists say | FIU news





Dolphins are known to be good at maintaining relationships, but a new study suggests their communal nature may extend beyond their social circles. In a rare alliance, FIU postdoctoral researcher Nicole Danaher-Garcia says two distinct communities of Atlantic dolphins around the Bahamas have actually merged, forming their own complex society. She calls the merger a partial one, since only a few dolphins from one group mix with another, but even a partial merger is not something Danaher-Garcia and the research team expected to see. “We’ll see small groups, maybe a few younger males, depending on the species, moving between areas,” Danaher-Garcia said. “But for two big groups to come together is very unexpected.” The fact that dolphins from two different groups actually swim together, exhibit bonding behavior, and possibly even mate, likely means that the dolphins have adapted over time, learning to let their guard down—at least with animals that are similar to them. Dolphins traditionally form alliances to keep their group together for protection, and also to avoid other dolphins who might try to gain access to a group’s female population for mating. But when Danaher-Garcia was observing a familiar group of dolphins, she noticed something different. In fact, she spotted 10 different things – dolphins she hadn’t seen before with this group. Originally separated by 100 miles and a channel, one group of these Atlantic spotted dolphins was known to frequent the waters near Bimini, while the other resided near White Sand Ridge. Danaher-Garcia is a member of Dolphin Communication Projector collaborative team of scientists who have observed, studied and photographed dolphins in these areas for more than two decades. Danaher-Garcia was taking pictures that day on the boat when she saw the newcomers who appeared to be friends with the Bimini dolphins. The researchers later compared those photos with photos from other research trips to Bimini and other areas, including White Sand Ridge. Based on the unique markings, they were able to match those dolphins and others to previously taken photos of the community from White Sand Ridge. This sent Danaher-Garcia’s research in a new direction. The research team collected data for five years, completing hundreds of surveys, before halting their fieldwork due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, they observed mixed groups during each field season and no intergroup aggression, which is common among dolphins to defend their territory. Even more surprising, the mixed group of dolphins actually displayed bonding behaviors that showed they welcomed strangers. What exactly is driving this peaceful integration remains unknown to scientists. It is possible that groups are spending more time together out of sight, working together to avoid predators at night to feed in deeper water. Or it may be a natural adaptation related to changing environmental conditions. Danaher-Garcia says this evolution of social tolerance among these spotted dolphins deserves further study. Perhaps most importantly, these dolphins have given researchers even more food for thought on the conservation front. “The climate is changing and suitable ranges for many species are shrinking. Groups will likely have to share the same space as habitat availability decreases,” Danaher-Garcia said. “An important conservation question is how these group mergers will affect the species. We can imagine that habitat loss will have detrimental effects on population size, but will mixing of social groups also endanger them?” The research findings were published this week in Royal Society.

