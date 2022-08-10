Monkeypox is a global health emergency: What you need to know

Share on Pinterest The WHO has declared monkeypox a global health emergency. How can a person prevent infection? Image credit: Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the latest monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

There are more than 16,000 reported cases of monkeypox in 75 countries and territories.

Monkeypox has a current mortality rate of 3-6%.

A recent study found that 95% of monkeypox cases between April and June 2022 occurred during sex between men.

Two vaccines are currently available to help protect against monkeypox. On July 23, 2022, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated recent outbreak of monkeypox a public health emergency of international interest (PHEIC). According to the official press statement of Dr. Tedros, this decision stems from the current outbreak of monkeypox growing in more than 16,000 cases reported within 75 countries and territories, along with five deaths. I welcome the WHO director’s decision to declare the current global monkeypox outbreak a PHEIC, comments dr. Boghuma K. Titanji, assistant professor of medicine at Emory University. For several weeks, the criteria to make monkeypox a PHEIC had been met. I hope this will raise the level of international priority for monkeypox and encourage a more coordinated global response, which has unfortunately been lacking so far, she continues. It is also an opportunity to get things right for global health equity and access to resources such as testing, vaccination, antiviral drugs, etc., which are areas where we have historically seen many failures, resulting in countries with limited resources left behind. dr. Boghuma K. Titanji

Monkeypox is one zoonotic virus , which means it is transferred from animals to humans. some animals that can carry monkeypox include various species of monkeys, giant pouched rats, African dormouse and several species of squirrels. The disease belongs to him The genus of orthopoxviruses, which includes smallpox. Because of this, its symptoms are generally similar but not as severe as those of smallpox. Medical clinicians found the first cases of monkeypox in 1958 during two outbreaks in monkeys kept for research. The researchers recorded first human case of the disease in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Since then, 11 African countries have reported cases of monkeypox. The first outbreak of monkeypox occurred outside of Africa in the United States in 2003. Scientists linked this incident to prairie dogs infected with monkeypox.

As previously mentioned, monkeypox is a virus that is transmitted from infected animals to humans. The transfer of the virus from an animal to a human occurs through: bite or scratch from an infected animal

eating meat or using products from an animal with monkeypox

coming into contact with the body fluids of the infected animal. Once a person is infected with monkeypox, they can transfer the virus to another person through: breath points during prolonged face-to-face contact

intimate physical contact, including kissing and intercourse

by directly touching the infectious rash or body fluids of an infected person

touching clothing, bedding and other materials that have been in contact with an infected person’s rash or body fluids. Because monkeypox is spread between humans through close contact, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) provides. instruction for people who are sexually active to protect themselves and their partners from contracting the virus. A study recently published in New England Journal of Medicine found that, between April and June 2022, 98% of people with monkeypox infection were gay or bisexual men, and 95% of monkeypox cases occurred through sexual transmission. Is monkeypox, then, a sexually transmitted disease (STD)? According to Prof. Piero Olliarodirector of clinical research at the Oxford Epidemic Diseases Research Group (ERGO) and the International Consortium for Severe and Emerging Respiratory Infections (ISARIC), not so. He emphasized that it is important to remember that monkeypox is transmitted through close contact through a variety of means. This includes sexual intercourse, but it is not the only mode of transmission. While the virus does not only circulate through sexual intercourse, the fact that it can be transmitted through respiratory droplets may mean that it can be transmitted more easily between members of close-knit communities, such as LGBTQIA+ communities. The fact that the current outbreak in non-endemic countries so far essentially involves men who have sex with men means that inclusion and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community is essential, Prof. Olliaro Medical News Today. This has proven to work in other similar circumstances to help identify what would work and make breaking chains of transmission happen, he added.

If a person is infected with monkeypox, the incubation period before symptoms begin is anywhere from 5 to 21 days. Most people experience two sets of monkeypox symptoms. The first symptoms appear in about 5 days and include: A few days after the fever, a rash usually appears in the person infected with monkeypox. The rash looks similar to pimples or blisters and can appear on many parts of the body, including: face

his chest

clapping hands

the soles of the feet

inside the mouth

genitals and/or anus. Symptoms usually last two to four weeks. Monkeypox currently has a fatality rate of 3% to 6% .

Treatment of the disease usually involves medication to treat certain symptoms. The developments (TPOXX) is an antiviral drug developed by SIGA Technologies for the treatment of smallpox and related diseases. According to Dr. Dennis Hrubychief scientific officer at SIGA Technologies, TPOXX is the only antiviral approved for the treatment of monkeypox. The public health agencies that have so far approved TPOXX for the treatment of monkeypox infection are European Medicines Agency (Big Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Tecovirimat for smallpox treatment but currently not monkeypox. For this reason, the CDC maintains a non-investigational expanded access protocol for investigational new drugs (EA-IND) that allows physicians to use tecovirim to treat all orthopoxvirus infections including monkeypox, in both children and adults. The US has 1.7 million TPOXX courses in the national strategic stocksaid Dr. Hruby MNT. It is distributed by the CDC under an EA-IND for the treatment of monkeypox. SIGA has donated small amounts of tecovirimat to the UK for use in the most severe cases.