International economists ask Biden to release funds from the Afghan central bank





Columbia University professor Joseph Stiglitz speaks at the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (Reuters) – More than 70 economists and experts, including Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, called on Washington and other countries to release the assets of Afghanistan’s central bank in a letter sent to U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday . The letter said foreign capital should return roughly $9 billion in Afghan central bank assets to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) to allow the economy to function, despite criticism of the Taliban’s treatment of women and minorities. “The people of Afghanistan have been made to suffer doubly for a government they did not elect,” the letter said. “To alleviate the humanitarian crisis and put the Afghan economy on a path to recovery, we urge you to allow the DAB to recover its international reserves.” Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up The letter, also addressed to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was signed by 71 economists and academic experts, many based in the United States as well as Germany, India and the United Kingdom. Among them was former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and Stiglitz, a Columbia University professor who received the Nobel Prize in economics in 2001 and is on the advisory board of the Washington-based think tank, the Center for Economic Research and Political, which organized the letter. . Afghanistan’s economy has been plunged deep into crisis since the Taliban seized power almost a year ago after foreign forces withdrew. The sudden aid cut and other factors, including inflation fueled by Ukraine’s conflict, have contributed, but economists say the country is severely hampered by the central bank’s inability to operate without access to its reserves. This has resulted in a sharp devaluation of the Afghan currency, driving up import prices and led to a near-collapse of the banking system with citizens facing problems accessing their savings and receiving salaries. “Without access to its foreign reserves, Afghanistan’s central bank cannot perform its normal, essential functions … Afghanistan’s economy has, predictably, collapsed,” the letter said. Washington and other capitals say they want to find a way to free up the funds for the benefit of the Afghan people without benefiting the Taliban, whom they have condemned for imposing severe restrictions on women’s freedoms in the past year and allegedly that they committed violations of human rights. including vendettas against former enemies. The Taliban say they respect rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law and that individual abuses will be investigated. Despite their widely divergent positions, the two sides are engaged in detailed discussions on plans for the possible release of central bank assets, about $7 billion of which are held in the United States. About half of that is currently set aside as the subject of a court battle over the 9/11 attacks. Major sticking points remain in the banking talks, particularly over US objections to the Taliban’s appointment of a deputy central bank governor who is subject to US sanctions. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield Additional reporting by Jonathan Landay in Washington Editing by Michael Collett-White and Mark Potter Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

