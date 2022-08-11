At 75, India’s Kashmir challenge is changing the focus of foreign policy

SRINAGAR, India (AP) For decades, India has tried to thwart Pakistan in a protracted dispute over Kashmirthe stunningly beautiful Himalayan territory claimed by both countries but divided between them.

This relentless competition made Pakistan always in focus of New Delhi’s foreign policy.

But in the past two years, since a deadly border clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Kashmir’s Ladakh region, policymakers in New Delhi have increasingly turned their focus to Beijing, a significant shift in policy as the nation celebrates 75 years of independence.

India’s ever-growing economy, which is now much larger than Pakistan’s, combined with Beijing’s ever-stronger push for influence across Asiameans New Delhi has become increasingly central to Beijing, said Lt. Gen. DS Hooda, who from 2014 to 2016 headed the Indian military’s Northern Command, which controls Kashmir, including Ladakh.

Kashmir has suffered insurgencies, blockades and political subjugations since India and Pakistan gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947 and has been at the heart of two of the four wars India has fought with Pakistan and China. The tense borders of the three countries meet in the disputed territory, the world’s only three-way nuclear confrontation.

Starting in the 1960s, India was an active member of the The Non-Aligned Movement, a grouping of over 100 countries that theoretically did not align with any great power during the Cold War. Despite disputes with neighboring Pakistan and China, India’s non-aligned stance remained a cornerstone of its foreign policy, with its diplomats primarily focused on overturning Pakistan’s claim to Kashmir.

Kashmir was somehow central to our foreign policy concerns, said Kanwal Sibal, a career diplomat who was India’s foreign secretary in 2002-2003.

But the current military clash between India and China over their disputed border in Ladakh has caused a serious escalation of tensions between the two Asian giants. Despite 17 rounds of diplomatic and military talks, the tense standoff continues.

For decades, India believed China did not pose a military threat, said Hooda, the former military commander. But that calculus changed in mid-2020 when a clash in the Karakoram Mountains in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley sparked military tensions.

Galwan represents a strategic turning point, said Constantino Xavier, a fellow at the Center for Social and Economic Progress, a policy group based in New Delhi. He helped create a new Indian consensus on the need to restore the entire relationship with China, and not just resolve the border issue.

Soldiers from both sides fought a medieval-style battle with stones, fists and sticks, leaving at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

The fighting came a year after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government stripped Kashmir of its citizenship.removed half of its autonomy and suppressed politicians, journalists and local communications.

The government also split the Muslim-majority region into two federally administered territories of Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir and ended hereditary protections on land and labour.

The government insisted the moves involved only administrative changes, part of a long-standing Hindu nationalist pledge to assimilate Muslim-majority Kashmir into the country..

Pakistan reacted with fury to India’s changes, asserting that Kashmir was an international dispute and any unilateral change in its status was a violation of international law and UN resolutions on the region.

But the main diplomatic challenge to New Delhi’s moves in Kashmir came from an unexpected rival: China.

Beijing strongly criticized New Delhi and raised the issue at the United Nations Security Council, where the Kashmir dispute was debated. — again inconclusively — for the first time in nearly five decades.

India’s line of argument remained consistent: to the international community it insisted that Kashmir was a bilateral issue with Pakistan. For Pakistan she reiterated that Kashmir was an internal Indian issue. And to critics on the ground, she stubbornly maintained that Kashmir was a matter of terrorism and law and order.

Initially, New Delhi had faced a largely peaceful movement against India in the part of Kashmir it held. However, a crackdown on dissent led to a full-scale armed rebellion against Indian control in 1989. A protracted conflict has since led to tens of thousands of deaths in the region.

Kashmir became a potential nuclear hotspot when India and Pakistan became nuclear-armed states in 1998. Their standoff drew global attention, with then-US President Bill Clinton describing Kashmir as the most dangerous country in the world.

Many Indian foreign policy experts believe that New Delhi was successful over the decades in blocking foreign pressure for change in Kashmir, despite deep feelings against Indian rule in the region.

Now, policymakers in New Delhi face the fundamental challenge of a China that is exerting more power in Asia and supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

Pakistan now operates in a more complicated political role as a partner of Chinese power, said Paul Staniland, a political science professor at the University of Chicago. This gives it some influence and influence.

As geopolitical rivalries deepen in the wider region, Kashmiris have been largely silenced, their civil liberties curbed, as India has shown zero tolerance for any form of dissent.

China’s rise as a global power has also pushed India closer to the US and the Quad, a new Indo-Pacific strategic alliance between the US, India, Australia and Japan that accuses Beijing of economic coercion and military maneuvering in the region that disrupts the status quo.

India’s old non-aligned stance, rooted in the Cold War era, when rivalries were played out thousands of miles (kilometers) from its borders, has ended. The entire region has become a center of geostrategic competition and great power rivalry near India’s borders.

We recognize the need to defend against China to curb its ambitions by making it known that there is a new line of security being built against any aggression from China, which is at the core of the Quad, Sibal said, former diplomat.

With the Quad now at the center of discussions among India’s strategic thinkers, New Delhi has massively increased infrastructure along its long, treacherous and undefined border with China. Beijing sees the Quad as an attempt to curb its growth and economic influence.

This is how we are sending a signal to China that we are ready to join hands with others to curb you, Sibal said.

