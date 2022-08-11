The protests and concerns of Dutch farmers in Canada, explained

Ongoing protests in the Netherlands, from farmers opposing their government’s plan to cut nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent by 2030, have drawn attention to Canadian farmers’ concerns over an emissions reduction target set by Canadian government.

Canada’s Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced last year that the Liberals want to reduce fertilizer-related greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent below 2020 levels by 2030.

Some farmers and members of the agriculture industry say it is extremely difficult to reduce emissions beyond current levels without cutting inputs because Canadian farmers are already very efficient and prudent with their fertilizer use.

They say less fertilizer use can also lead to less crop production, depending on the method farmers use to reduce their inputs. This, at a time when there is already increased pressure on Canadian producers to fill gaps in the grain market caused by the war in Ukraine.

But the Canadian government is adamant the goal is to cut emissions, not fertilizer use, and is in consultation with stakeholders until the end of August to discuss how to meet the target. And scientists say hitting the government’s target without reducing fertilizer use is entirely possible.

Our assessment is that this is feasible, said Claudia Wagner Riddle, a professor at the University of Guelph’s School of Environmental Sciences.

Farmers in the Netherlands have lined roads with tractors and other equipment, dumping manure, tires and rubbish on roads and burning hay bales nearby, to protest their governments plan to halve nitrogen emissions from industry of agriculture. 2030. Farmers say it could cost them their farms and their livelihoods.

In Canada, protesters in solidarity with Dutch farmers held slow demonstrations in cities across the country on July 23, including in many parts of the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and Vancouver. Hundreds of people took part in about a dozen protests, lining up trucks and tractors, waving signs that read freedom, stand with farmers and world leaders agenda = hunger, while waving Dutch and Canadian flags.

Many of these protests were led by Freedom Fighters Canada, a group that was heavily involved in the truck convoy protest in Ottawa in February, with members and organizers leading marches during that time.

Some protesters in Canada drew parallels between the policies set out by the Dutch government and Ottawa’s 30 percent emissions reduction target. Protesters say they are worried Canadian farmers could also lose their livelihoods and end up holding mass protests like their European counterparts.

Protesters in Saskatchewan told CTV Regina they wanted to send a message to the Canadian government that implementing similar policies here is unacceptable.

But the policies set by the Dutch and Canadian governments are fundamentally different.

While the Dutch governments target is to reduce emissions from the agriculture industry in general by 50 percent by 2030, the Canadian government is targeting a 30 percent reduction in emissions from fertilizers specifically, also by 2030.

Not only are the objectives different, but so are the two governments’ plans to achieve their goals.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE NETHERLANDS

In the Netherlands, the aim is to make what the governments call an inevitable transition in its agricultural industry and move towards circular agriculture by 2030, which will eventually involve using minimal external inputs and closing material loops. nutrition, among other practices. The aim is to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and reduce the environmental impact of the agricultural industry.

The Dutch governments plan also includes a target to halve the agricultural industry’s emissions from nitrous oxide and ammonia in general, from greenhouse gases to groundwater leeches, methane and other waste from livestock.

The main generators of excess nitrogen in Dutch agriculture are livestock farmers, so the government’s targets will hit them hardest, explained Alfons Weersink, a faculty member in the University of Guelph’s Department of Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics.

Many farmers there say they may be forced to reduce or sell their livestock to meet government targets.

It’s very immediate, it’s happening now, and that may explain the level of protests, that livelihoods are being threatened and people are willing to take to the streets to protect their livelihoods, Weersink told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on August 4. .

But reduction targets are not applied equally across the board. Some areas have to make bigger cuts, in some places reducing emissions by more than 75 percent, and when the Dutch government released maps showing which regions had to make reductions by what percentage, in many cases farmers said that the only way to hit targets is by shrinking or shutting down completely.

According to the Dutch government, farmers have three options: adapt, relocate or close.

It’s a tough target, and they’re going to implement it through reductions in primarily cattle inventory, Weersink said.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN CANADA

Here in Canada, its crop producers who are concerned.

There’s not much room for farmers to go before they start losing productivity and before their yields are affected, because of course you need fertilizer to maximize your yields, said Karen Proud, head of Fertilizer Canada, of which represents manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers. of fertilizer products, in an interview with CTVNews.ca last month.

But Weersink said it’s not a one-to-one relationship, and there are a number of ways to reduce emissions without significantly reducing fertilizer use.

Proud said the biggest concern is that the Canadian government set the 30 percent emissions reduction target without consulting industry experts and stakeholders, but those consultations are now underway and Krenar said she is cautiously optimistic. that the federal government is listening to industry.

Cameron Newbigging, a spokesperson for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca on July 29 that the government’s 30 percent target was created based on available scientific research and internal analysis, taking into account ways to optimized compost. use while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

While the Canadian government is in consultation with stakeholders, the Dutch government has given provincial authorities a year to figure out how they will make the mandatory cuts.

[In Canada] is voluntary and has incentives for [farmers] to adopt these practices, so there are carrots being used, unlike the Netherlands, where its stick, how you have to do it, Weersink said.

Kenton Possberg, who works northeast of Humboldt, Sask., and is director of the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association, said he is frustrated and struggling to understand the governments aggressive strategy.

We’re trying to maximize production and we’re barely keeping up with what the world demands on an annual basis, he told CTVNews.ca last month. It seems like the climate crisis is trumping the food crisis we’ve been discussing for the past decade, and we’re just wondering where we’re going next.

Possberg said he doubts the situation in Canada will escalate to manufacturers holding mass protests like those in the Netherlands.

But the agriculture sector in general is tired of being vilified as the enemy, he said. They were an easy target. But why not be a partner instead of an enemy? Instead of you doing this, you doing that, the conversation should be how are we going to come together and develop something?

Krenar said the Canadian and Dutch contexts are very different at this stage, mainly because while Canadian manufacturers take the targets set by the government very seriously, they are not currently binding and the government is still in talks with industry experts.

My hope, and I am cautiously optimistic at this stage, is that we will see the government reconsider its position on some aspects of this road, she said. There is nothing wrong with setting ambitious goals, I think the real problem is that these goals are put out there without proper analysis of how you will achieve it and what the impact would be.

Several premiers, including Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, have been very outspoken against the government’s emissions reduction target.

Conservative agriculture critic John Barlow said reducing emissions and reducing fertilizer use are the same thing and he does not believe farmers can do one without the other.

With file from the Associated Press