The Bay d’Espoir Highway will remain open Wednesday as wildfires in central Newfoundland continue to burn

Smoke from wildfires burning across parts of central Newfoundland is likely to begin affecting air quality in some communities starting Wednesday night, the provincial government’s Department of Public Safety says.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the department said forecasts show the wind shifting to the south, which could push smoke toward the Grand Falls-Windsor, Bishop’s Falls and Botwood areas.

The department said people in those areas are likely to notice a smokier atmosphere between 2 a.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday, but it might not be as intense as they first thought.

“Individuals with a higher risk of health problems or those with concerns may leave the area either on their own or by using the transportation provided at the Deer Lake Union shelter,” the release said.

The province is running four buses from central Newfoundland to a shelter in Deer Lake, taking “any individuals affected by the emergency and deteriorating air quality.”

The department asks other residents to keep windows and doors closed as much as possible while maintaining a comfortable temperature and to turn off or use recirculation settings on their heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to not allowing smoke to enter their home.

Meanwhile, the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Transportation will keep the Bay d’Espoir Highway open for at least the rest of Wednesday as crews continue to battle wildfires in the region.

The road has been open since Tuesday afternoon, after the department closed it for five days due to the forest fire. Wednesday’s decision is not permanent, and officials will reevaluate the route Thursday morning.

The government is asking anyone traveling through the area to drive carefully and stop when necessary as the smoke will limit visibility. Forest resource roads along the highway are still closed.

The Bay d’Espoir fire is burning on both sides of the highway and grew slightly as of Tuesday morning’s update to 5,769 acres, up 42 acres from Tuesday.

Eight water bombers are attacking the fires Wednesday, provincial forest fire duty officer Jeff Motty said.

The other large fire, burning in Paradise Lake, has also grown by an additional 6,800 acres since Tuesday morning’s assessment. Motty said Wednesday the fire now covers 17,233 hectares, or about 172 square kilometers.

The fire is more than twice its estimated size of 6,614 acres Monday morning.

Although the area received almost 20 millimeters of rain on Tuesday, Motty said blown plumes continue to play a key factor in the fire’s growth.

“He blew a lot of smoke,” Mottysaid. “At the beginning of the incident he was causing big, big problems and we just had to use our water bombers as effectively as we could.”

The fire is still considered out of control as crews continue to work at the site Wednesday.

FRIEND| CBC’s Heather Gillis shares the latest on the fires in central Newfoundland:

NL fires growing, smoke still a major threat CBC’s Heather Gillis reports on fires growing in central Newfoundland despite the rain, and fears that shifting winds will push heavy smoke around Grand Falls-Windsor.

“Of course the rain helped us yesterday, but we still have a lot of work to do,” he added.

“We’re going to have to go and do another assessment today to see if it’s safe to keep it open and that’s always going to be our No. 1 operational objective with the Bay d’Espoir Freeway.”

The Canadian Coast Guard is meanwhile transporting goods to communities on the Connaigre Peninsula by helicopter. Supplies such as groceries, diapers and other common goods have dwindled in some areas due to extended road closures.

Smoke is expected to enter the community on Thursday

Grand Falls-Windsor Mayor Barry Manuel is asking people to prepare for the smoke.

Special air quality statements remain in effect for much of central and western Newfoundland, including Buchans, Green Bay, White Bay, the Corner Brook area and Gros Morne National Park.

“We’re trying to get the messages out loud and clear today that this is still a very serious situation and a potential danger to the community. Obviously smoke is still the primary concern,” Manuel said.

“So we’ve been reminding people to make sure they’re fully prepared to leave at some point.”

Meteorologist Dale Foote of Environment Canada’s Gander office said those statements are expected to remain in effect until Thursday, but residents could see some relief today before the winds change.

“Most people are getting a break from the smoke today, but it will return tomorrow with southerly winds blowing toward Grand Falls and Bay of Exploits,” Foote said.

Conditions will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs around 17 C to 22 C across much of central Newfoundland on Wednesday, Foote said, but the next real chance for heavier rain could be Sunday depending on how the weather patterns follow.

Grand Falls-Windsor Mayor Barry Manuel says the city expects to see smoky conditions in the community Thursday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

If a resident is vulnerable to smoke and poor air quality, the city recommends that people evacuate to temporary safe shelter or the provincial government’s evacuation shelter in Deer Lake, the release said.

Buses will leave the community between 11am and 5pm NT on Wednesday from Joe Byrne Memorial Stadium and Windsor Stadium. Residents are asked to arrive one hour before departure and are encouraged to bring only essential items.

“If you have friends, neighbors, relatives or people who might be adults or whatever the case may be, check on them. That would also be helpful,” Manuel said.

Pets are allowed on the bus but must be in a crate or crate. They are not allowed in the evacuation center, but will be cared for at the Deer Lake Fire Hall pet shelter.