North Korea claims to have eradicated Covid and that Kim Jong Un had a fever





Placeholder on load item actions SEOUL North Korea, which has one of the poorest health care infrastructures in the world, now claims to have done what few other countries have achieved: eradicating the coronavirus. For days, state propaganda outlets reported zero cases of the fever, which North Korea, with its limited testing capacity, apparently uses as a euphemism for possible Covid-19. On Wednesday, leader Kim Jong Un gave a speech in which he solemnly declared victory over the virus, state media said Thursday. But there are many holes in the story of North Korea’s remarkable comeback. First, it lacks the capacity to do extensive PCR testing. North Korea and Eritrea are the only two countries without a coronavirus vaccine program. And North Korea’s hospitals are also so poorly equipped that there is barely reliable electricity. What you need to know about the Covid crisis hitting North Korea That hasn’t stopped North Korea from claiming success. Kim is credited with eradicating the virus despite falling seriously ill with a high fever, although state media did not specify whether the fever was from the coronavirus infection. He could not lie down for a moment thinking about the people he had to take care of until the end in the fight against the epidemic, his influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, said during a recent speech praising his leadership. Since May, North Korea has reported more than 4.7 million cases of fever symptoms, affecting nearly a fifth of its population of 25 million. At its peak, it reported more than 750,000 cases of fever in a single day. It now claims that only 74 patients with the fever, or about 0.002 percent, have died, which would make North Korea’s death rate the lowest in the world. Experts caution that these figures cannot be independently verified, especially given the exodus of international aid workers from the country, which sealed its already tight borders during the pandemic. Many people infected with the coronavirus show no symptoms of fever, further raising questions about its data. However, because the country closed its borders and further restricted the movement of its population during its response to COVID, it is possible that the peak of its fever cases is over, said Shin Young-jeon, a professor of medicine. prevention at Hanyang University in Seoul. But North Korea’s coronavirus death toll of 74 is extremely low, he said, adding that the death toll is likely underrepresented in official figures given Pyongyang’s lack of diagnostic capacity. Understanding the mystery of the North Korean coronavirus and its threat Declaring victory over Covid is a useful propaganda tool for a regime struggling with a growing economic crisis amid self-imposed restrictions on the movement of goods and people across the border with China, the North’s biggest trading partner. . Claiming that Kim also had similar symptoms could be a way to send a message of solidarity to his people, some experts say. North Korea needs to show its dominance over Covid as the virus hits Pyongyang, home to the country’s elite, experts say. The victory announcement could also pave the way for further missile tests, as it sent a message to elites that Kim has successfully dealt with the domestic crisis. The spread of the virus, which came on top of an ongoing economic crisis, presented a critical challenge to Kim Jong Un’s regime, prompting Kim Jong Un to act on his own, said Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean studies at the University Ewha Womans in Seoul. Park said the Kim regime made an all-out effort to contain the virus which appears to have been effective, although the claim of zero cases is still hard to believe. North Korea may soon resume military provocations it has refrained from while dealing with the virus outbreak, he said. Foreigners brought Covid to North Korea, regime says North Korea has also used the virus to attack South Korea, which it blames for its health crisis. Last month, state media blamed foreign affairs from the South for bringing the virus across the border, warning of items such as balloons carrying propaganda leaflets released by anti-Pyongyang activists. Experts question this claim and believe the virus may have entered North Korea through trading activities along the country’s border with China., when restrictions were briefly relaxed in the first quarter of 2022. At an anti-virus meeting on Wednesday, Kim Yo Jong threatened retaliation against South Koreans for spreading the virus to the North. If the enemy continues in such dangerous actions as promoting the penetration of the virus into our Republic, we will respond to it not only by eradicating the virus, but also by eradicating the South Korean authorities, she said, according to the Korean Central News Agency. state. The agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/08/10/north-korea-covid-kim-jong-un/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos