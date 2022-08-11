Satellite data reveals landfills are ‘super emitters’ of methaneExBulletin







change the title Manish Swarup/AP

Manish Swarup/AP BENGALURU, India Landfills are releasing far more planet-warming methane into the atmosphere from decomposing waste than previously thought, a study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from four major cities around the world—Delhi and Mumbai in India, Lahore in Pakistan, and Buenos Aires in Argentina—and found that emissions from landfills in 2018 and 2019 were 1.4 to 2.6 times higher than previous estimates. . The study, published in Science Advances on Wednesday, aims to help local governments carry out targeted efforts to limit global warming by identifying specific places of great concern. When organic waste such as food, wood or paper decomposes, it releases methane into the air. Landfills are the third largest source of methane emissions globally, after oil and gas systems and agriculture. Although methane accounts for only about 11% of greenhouse gas emissions and lasts about a dozen years in the air, it traps 80 times more heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide. Scientists estimate that at least 25% of today’s warming is driven by methane from human actions. “This is the first time that high-resolution satellite imagery has been used to observe landfills and calculate their methane emissions,” said Joannes Maasakkers, lead study author and atmospheric scientist at the Netherlands Institute for Space Research. “We found that these landfills, which are relatively small compared to the size of the city, are responsible for a large proportion of the total emissions from a given area,” he said. Satellite data to detect emissions is still a relatively new field, but it is increasingly being used to monitor gases around the world. This means that more independent organizations are tracking greenhouse gases and identifying large emitters, whereas previously local government figures were the only available source. “This new work shows how important it is to better manage landfills, especially in countries like India where landfills are often on fire, emitting a wide range of harmful pollutants,” said Euan Nesbit, an Earth scientist at Royal Holloway, University of London. , who was not part of the study. Earlier this year, smoke hung over New Delhi for days after a massive landfill caught fire as the country plunged into an extreme heat wave with temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit). At least two more landfill fires have been reported in India this year. Nesbit added that newer satellite technology, combined with field measurements, makes it easier for researchers to identify “who is polluting the world.” China, India and Russia are the world’s biggest methane polluters, according to a recent analysis by the International Energy Agency. At last year’s United Nations climate conference, 104 countries signed a pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030 compared to 2020 levels. Both India and China are not signatories. The authors plan to conduct more research at landfill sites around the world in future studies. “It’s a rapidly developing field and we expect more interesting data to emerge soon,” said Maasakkers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/11/1116874946/scientists-say-landfills-release-more-planet-warming-methane-than-previously-tho The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos