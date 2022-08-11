China’s leading #MeToo figure loses appeal in sexual harassment case against TV star host





Zhou Xiaoxuan, better known as Xianzi in China, became the face of the country’s #MeToo movement in 2018 when she publicly accused CCTV anchor Zhu Jun of forcibly touching and kissing her in a dressing room four years earlier. , when she was 21 years old. – old intern working on his own show.

Zhu, who was 50 at the time of the alleged incident, denied the allegation and sued Zhou for defamation. She then fought back, sparking a years-long legal battle that coincided with a wider stroke by the ruling Chinese Communist Party on feminist activism and online discussion of women’s rights.

Last September, a court in Beijing ruled against Zhou , citing “insufficient evidence.” In response, she accused the court of not ensuring procedural justice. Zhou said the judge had refused her repeated requests to withdraw corroborating evidence, such as security camera footage outside the dressing room.

On Wednesday, People’s Court No. 1 Beijing Municipal rejected her appeal for similar reasons.

“The court held that the evidence presented by the complainant Zhou was not sufficient to prove that Zhu had sexually harassed her and that the complaint could not be substantiated,” the court said on its official Weibo account. The strike of feminist activism Chinese media first covered Zhou’s case after her allegations in 2018, and she gained widespread support on social media, amassing more than 300,000 followers on the microblogging site Weibo. However, in recent years, young Chinese feminists have faced increasingly strict censorship and misogynistic attacks from state actors and nationalist trolls. Zhou’s Weibo account has been blocked since last year — as have the accounts of many of her supporters. Online trolls have accused Zhou of lying and “collusion with foreign powers” — a Communist Party phrase often used by nationalists to denounce anyone from dissidents and academics to health experts who oppose the policy. the country with zero Covid. Outside the court on Wednesday, plainclothes police and security agents cordoned off sidewalks to prevent Zhou’s supporters from gathering, with officers recording passers-by’s national ID numbers. A small group of supporters managed to greet Zhou at a nearby playground, handing her bouquets and holding up signs of encouragement. One of them wrote: “History and we the people are on your side, Xianzi!” Others showed their solidarity online. Many shared a seven-minute video of Zhou recorded on Tuesday, in which she asked supporters not to be disheartened. “Waging a war in itself is meaningful. It will have a greater impact on society,” she said. “I have never regretted going ahead and facing all of this. I hope you all share my belief that every effort is meaningful.” But conversations about the case were heavily censored. On Weibo, some posts about Zhou’s hearing were blocked, and Liang Xiaomen, a vocal Chinese feminist and public interest lawyer in New York, said her WeChat account was permanently banned on Tuesday after she shared information about the case. and expressed support for Zhou. “Many voices supporting Xianzi have been banned online, while her critics and trolls are as active as ever,” Liang said. “Many of her supporters are very concerned — (our online community) was destroyed and we have nowhere to come together and form a united voice.” Legal challenges When Zhou took the case to court in 2018, she sued Zhu for violating “personality rights” because China did not specify sexual harassment as a legal offense. Last year, China adopted a civil code that defines sexual harassment for the first time in the country’s law. The code states that an individual can bring a civil action against a person who engages in sexual harassment against them “in the form of verbal remarks, written language, images, physical conduct or otherwise”, against their will. Despite the introduction of the code, Liang said Zhou’s case illustrates how survivors of gender-based violence in China can still face grueling legal battles. “This case is a bloody testament to how the Chinese judicial system views a victim of sexual harassment and those who are willing to come forward and take legal action,” she said. Legal experts who have studied China’s sexual harassment cases said victims face almost insurmountable odds because courts give little credence to testimony and always look for “smoking gun” evidence. “If I hadn’t started the lawsuit myself, I could never have known what kind of injustice other victims of sexual abuse would suffer after entering the [judicial] “We are still in an environment where we have to sacrifice our feelings, sacrifice our pain in exchange for understanding.” Leaving court after the hearing Wednesday night, Zhou told supporters that this was likely the last legal effort she could make in the case. “After the hearing, the judge told me that since I called the police in 2014, eight years have passed and I should have my life plan. But what I mean is that my life plan is to devote myself to this case. and I hope for a good result. Now I can no longer continue that plan,” she said. “The judicial system has no innate authority, nor is the court’s judgment inherently the truth. . . . I hope that the next litigant who comes into this courtroom gains more understanding from others.”

