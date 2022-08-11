Myrtle Beach International Airport nears completion of parking lot projects





MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – As Myrtle Beach International Airport moves into its peak season, the airport is continuing to work to improve its overall experience. Last year, MYR began development in the ready-to-return segment for rental cars as rental demand increased. The development was divided into two phases. Just three weeks ago, part of the first phase opened for frequent flyer service for rental cars after workers put up tents to cover all parking areas for the rental projects. In addition to being an improvement for the customer, it’s also an improvement for the employees who work there, said MYR spokesman Ryan Betcher. They will be able to get out of the sun, out of bad weather. So it’s a benefit to those customers and employees. So far, the completed part of the first phases has already been useful for travelers. Whether it’s keeping them cool or providing convenient pit stops while they wait for their rentals. Funding for the project comes through every rental car transaction to make the improvements possible. Other additions, such as employee customer service booths under the center’s long canopy, will also make the rental car experience like never before. We hope to be able to allow some of the customers to bypass the rental building to pick up their keys directly at those booths, hopefully streamlining the process, Betcher said. It will also be in place to add an employee benefit where they will have vacation air conditioning, storage and computer access, so it just drastically improves the employee experience as well, Betcher said. Customer booths are expected to be installed next spring. Other new behind-the-scenes improvements include the expansion of the MYR fuel farm, which will allow a 30-foot long tank to carry an additional 100,000 gallons of jet fuel. This will increase the total fuel capacity to 360,000 gallons at the fuel farm. We started working on the foundation, and then we were doing some electrical work. We have not started the actual construction of the tank itself, but we expected this fuel farm capacity project to be completed by December or January, Betcher said. Betcher added that the airport will complete the completion of the first phase of its project by the end of September. Cars from the rear parking lot of Phase 2 will then be moved to the completed Phase 1 area to begin the installation of the tents. The cabins and the second phase of the project are expected to be completed by next Memorial Day. Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

