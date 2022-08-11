North Korea claims controversial victory over virus, blames SeoulExBulletin



SEOUL, South Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared victory over COVID-19 at a national meeting where his sister, in a particularly combative speech, said Kim had suffered a fever herself and blamed South Korea for the outbreak while vowed deadly. revenge.

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said on Thursday that Kim ordered the easing of precautionary measures just three months after the country first acknowledged an outbreak, claiming the country’s widely disputed success would be recognized as a global health miracle.

Seen giving a televised speech for the first time, his powerful sister said Kim had been suffering from a fever as she praised his “epoch” leadership and she blamed the North Korean outbreak on leaflets flown in from across the border from Korea of the South.

North Korea’s statements about its explosion are widely suspected and thought to be aimed at helping Kim maintain absolute control of the country. Some experts believe the victory declaration signals Kim’s intention to move on to other priorities, but worry his sister’s comments represent a provocation.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, issued a statement expressing strong regret for North Korea’s “extremely disrespectful and threatening comments” that were based on “ridiculous claims” about the source of its infections. .

North blames balloons from South for COVID-19

North Korea first suggested in July that its COVID-19 outbreak began in people who came into contact with objects carried by balloons flown by South Korea, a dubious and unscientific claim that appeared to be an attempt to hold the rival accountable her.

Since North Korea acknowledged a microbe outbreak of the virus in May, it has reported about 4.8 million “fever cases” among its population of 26 million, but identified only a fraction as COVID-19. She has claimed that the eruption has slowed down for weeks and only 74 people have died.

“Since we started operating the maximum emergency campaign against the epidemic (in May), the daily cases of fever that reached hundreds of thousands during the first days of the outbreak were reduced to below 90,000 a month later and have been decreasing continuously, and not a single case fever suspected to be linked to the nasty virus has been reported since July 29,” Kim said in his speech on Wednesday during a national meeting where he announced a new pandemic response.

“For a country that has yet to administer a single vaccine, our success in overcoming the spread of the disease in such a short period of time and restoring public health safety and making our nation a clean virus-free zone again is a miracle. miracle that would be recorded in the world history of public health,” he said, according to KCNA.

For Kim to declare victory against COVID-19 suggests he wants to move on to other priorities, such as boosting a fractured and heavily sanctioned economy, further damaged by pandemic border closures or conducting a nuclear test. said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

The West worries about possible tests from the North

South Korean and US officials have said North Korea may be preparing for its first nuclear test in five years, amid a flurry of weapons tests this year that included its first intercontinental ballistic missile demonstrations that from 2017.

The provocative test activity underscores Kim’s dual goal of advancing his arsenal and pressuring the Biden administration over long-stalled negotiations aimed at using its nuclear weapons for sanctions relief and much-needed security concessions. , experts say.

Kim Jun-rak, a spokesman for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Thursday that South Korea’s military was maintaining a high level of readiness and was prepared for “various possibilities” of North Korean provocations.

Kim Yo Jong’s belligerent rhetoric is worrisome because it shows she will try to blame any resurgence of COVID-19 on the South and is also seeking to justify North Korea’s future military provocation, Easley said.

Activists for years have flown balloons across the border to distribute hundreds of thousands of propaganda leaflets critical of Kim, and North Korea has often expressed anger at the activists and the South Korean leadership for not stopping them.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Kim Yo Jong repeated those claims, calling the country’s virus crisis a “hysterical farce” launched by South Korea to escalate the confrontation.

“The (South Korean) puppets are still introducing dirty leaflets and objects into our territory. We must strongly oppose it,” she said. “We have already considered various countermeasures, but our countermeasure must be deadly retaliation.”

North Korean state television showed several members of an audience of thousands crying as she spoke of her brother’s alleged fever, a reference that was not further explained. The crowd clapped and cheered as she vowed that the North would “eradicate not only the virus, but also the (South Korean) government authorities if “enemies continue dangerous acts that could introduce the virus into our republic.”

While Kim Yo Jong has made many speeches and statements in recent years as one of the most powerful members of her brother’s leadership circle, Thursday marked the first time North Korean media broadcast video and audio of her giving a speech. whole, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said. . Highlighting her speech in state media reflects her rising status and may be intended to signal a communicated threat to the South.

North Korea’s claim about how the outbreak began is at odds with outside experts who believe the omicron variant spread when the country briefly reopened its border with China to goods traffic in January and grew further after a military parade and other large-scale events in Pyongyang in April.

In May, Kim Jong Un banned travel between cities and counties to slow the spread of the virus. But he also stressed that his economic goals must be met, which meant that large groups continued to gather at agricultural, industrial and construction sites.

At the virus meeting, Kim called for the easing of preventive measures and for the nation to maintain vigilance and effective border controls, citing the global spread of new coronavirus variants and monkeypox.