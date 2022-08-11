Kim Jong Un of North Korea declares victory against Covid





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared victory in the battle against the new coronavirus, ordering the lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed in May, state media said on Thursday. North Korea has not disclosed how many confirmed virus infections it has found, but since July 29 it has not reported any new suspected cases with what international aid organizations say are limited testing capabilities. While lifting maximum anti-pandemic measures, Kim said North Korea must maintain a strong anti-epidemic barrier and intensify anti-epidemic work until the end of the global health crisis, according to a report by state news agency KCNA. Analysts said that although the authoritarian North has used the pandemic to tighten social controls, its victory announcement could be a prelude to restoring trade hampered by border closures and other restrictions. Observers have also said it could pave the way for the North to conduct a nuclear weapons test for the first time since 2017. North Korea’s official death toll of 74 people is an unprecedented miracle compared to other countries, KCNA reported, citing another official. Instead of confirmed cases, North Korea reported the number of people with fever symptoms. Those daily cases peaked at more than 392,000 on May 15, prompting health experts to warn of an imminent crisis. The World Health Organization has cast doubt on North Korea’s claims, saying last month it believed the situation was getting worse, not better, amid a lack of independent data. Pyongyang’s declaration of victory comes despite the fact that it has not launched any known vaccine program. Instead, the country says it relied on isolation, home medicine treatments and what Kim called a favorable Korean-style socialist system. The North has said it was carrying out intensive medical checks across the country, with daily PCR tests on water collected in border areas between the masses. He also said he has developed new methods to better detect the virus and its variants, as well as other infectious diseases such as monkeypox. Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, said the North Korean leader himself had been suffering from fever symptoms and blamed leaflets from South Korea for causing the outbreak, KCNA reported. Although he was seriously ill with a high fever, he could not lie down for a moment thinking of the people he had to take care of until the end in the fight against the epidemic, she said in a speech praising his efforts. . On Thursday, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said in a statement that it strongly regretted North Korea repeatedly making baseless claims about how Covid-19 had arrived in the country.

