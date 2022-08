ABC News promotes Ian Pannell to chief foreign correspondent

of Lost remote control newsletter brings you the best in broadcast news, from personnel changes to premiere dates to trailers to the latest platform moves. Register today. ABC News Senior Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell has been promoted to chief foreign correspondent, leading news divisions in foreign broadcasting. “Throughout his 30-year career as a journalist, Ian has been on the front lines covering some of the most important and compelling stories around the world,” the president of ABC News. Kim Godwin wrote in an internal staff memo. “As Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, Ian reported from Kiev as the first missile strikes and spent months on the ground there documenting the tragic developments and the devastating impact on the people inside the country.” Pannell joined ABC News in June 2017 after a 25-year career at the BBC. Over the past five years at ABC, he has reported on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the battle against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, the fight to retake Mosul, the killing of US soldiers in Niger, the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico and war and famine in Yemen. While at the BBC, Pannell was the first TV journalist to report from Kabul after the Taliban fled Afghanistan in 2001. He was in Kabul the day it was liberated and was there for ABC News 20 years later when it fell back to the Taliban. . In addition to Afghanistan, Pannell has spent time reporting from a host of conflict zones, including Egypt, Bahrain, Libya and the Gaza Strip. During his 30-year career in news, Pannell has been honored with Peabodys, Emmys, the Prix Bayeux-Calvados Award for War Correspondents, the James Cameron Memorial Award for Foreign Correspondents, The Royal Television Society Award for International News Coverage and others . “Despite difficult and often dangerous situations, Ian continues to deliver powerful reporting, often setting the tone and pace for our breaking international news and ongoing coverage,” added Godwin. “I look forward to continued excellence from Ian and the entire Foreign News team, led by Katie Den Daas AND Kirit Radia.”

