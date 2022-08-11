Metallica, Mariah Carey headline Global Citizen NYC concert

NEW YORK (AP) Metallica, Mariah Carey and The Jonas Brothers will headline a free concert in New York’s Central Park next month marking the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival organized by the international nonprofit that fights extreme poverty.

The September 24th event will also feature a concert across the globe in Accra, Ghana, featuring Usher, SZA and HER

But the day will be less of a celebration and more of a call to action to immediately address multiple international crises, said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans.

We are actually at a critical point where COVID has pushed nearly 100 million people into extreme poverty and now the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made the situation much worse, he said. An estimated 323 million people are now facing acute hunger. And if we don’t take urgent action now, up to 200 million more people are likely to be plunged into extreme poverty by November, pushing the number of people living in extreme poverty back to over a billion people.

International organizations count people living on $1.90 a day as living in extreme poverty.

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will host the Central Park event, said Global Citizen has always encouraged people to use their voices to persuade world leaders and decision-makers to take action against hunger and poverty. However, the need to focus on those issues is now even more urgent.

If we are going to do something about this, then we need urgent mobilization, Chopra Jonas told The Associated Press. So just to see all these people from different walks of life, ordinary people of different professions coming together, motivated to actually make changes right now in an urgent way is very inspiring.

As with all Global Citizen events, tickets to the concerts are free. However, to get the tickets, people must join Global Citizen and take action on a number of campaign issues.

Pop star Charlie Puth, Latin sensation Rosalia, country star Mickey Guyton and Italian rockers Maneskin are also on the Central Park bill, while rapper Stormzy, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems and Ghanaian stars Gyakie, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy will also perform in Accra. Both concerts will be broadcast and streamed on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Twitter, YouTube and other media outlets. ABC will air a primetime special, Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW, from the September 25 shows.

Global Citizen says it hopes to use the platform provided by the concerts to encourage fans to demand specific changes from government, business and philanthropic leaders. Evans wants to persuade the Scandinavian countries, as well as Ireland, Portugal and others, to transfer their special drawing rights to the International Monetary Fund, which provide access to about $100 billion in affordable financing for low-income countries. low, especially in Africa. to reduce their debt payment.

In addition to asking the United States to donate more to fight climate change, he also wants about $500 million in donations and grants to farmers in Africa so they can grow more crops, instead of depending on wheat and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia, both of which are in short supply due to the war.

We also need to address the reality that supporting women and girls around the world and their talents is the closest we have to a silver bullet for eradicating poverty, Evans said. They called on wealthier nations to provide $600 million in critical investments in education, sexual and reproductive health and economic empowerment for them.

Global Citizens’ formula for using social media and the interest of its followers to convince corporations and foundations to donate has worked. Since the first Global Citizen Festival in 2012, the advocacy organization estimates it has helped direct $41.4 billion to its causes and improved the lives of more than 1.15 billion people.

These are urgent matters, Evans said. That’s why our campaigns focus on ending extreme poverty now, not next year, not next year, but right now. We need to tackle the issues that matter most, whether it’s gender equality, climate change or the structural issues that keep people poor.

____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits is supported through AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from the Lilly Endowment Inc. AP is solely responsible for this content. For all AP philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.