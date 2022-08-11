Europe wobbles as repeated heat waves wreak havoc





Firefighter planes from Greece and Sweden will arrive in France on Thursday, while other EU governments, including Germany, Poland, Austria and Romania, are also mobilizing resources to help France fight its raging fires, the government announced. french.

“Today, we benefit fully from European solidarity,” Borne told reporters during a visit to the town of Hostens in the heart of the fires in the Gironde region of southwestern France. More than half of this year’s fires occurred in the Gironde.

A total of four planes from Greece and Sweden are expected to arrive in France today, as well as a team of 64 people and 24 vehicles from Germany, according to lyse Palace.

The Gironde fires have burned more than 6,800 hectares of forest, and about 1,100 firefighters are involved and more on the way. As of Thursday morning, 10,000 people have been evacuated from the area, according to the regional authority.

“Conditions are particularly difficult: vegetation and soil are particularly dry after more than a month without rain. Scorching temperatures (40C today) (104F) are expected to continue into Saturday and combine with very dry air to create conditions very high, great risk of fire explosion”, the statement said. Fires in France have been particularly violent this summer, raging across the south and south-west of the country, while also appearing in the Normandy and Brittany regions – further north than usual. Fires have burned 41,400 hectares in France since June 10, a huge increase compared to the 2,040 hectares lost in the same period last year, the press office of the French Interior Ministry’s civil security department told CNN. Italy, Spain and Great Britain also suffer In Italy, farmers in some parts of the country have lost up to 80% of their crops this year due to severe weather anomalies, agricultural association Coldretti said on Thursday. The drought has meant that the ground has not been able to absorb any rainfall from recent storms, leading to flooding and landslides, according to Coldretti. The hailstorm was “the most severe climatic event due to the irreversible damage it caused to crops,” the association said, adding that “in a few minutes, it is capable of destroying the work of an entire year.” The agricultural association estimates that the damage exceeds 6 billion euros ($6.2 billion), equivalent to 10% of Italy’s annual agricultural production. Elsewhere in the Mediterranean, Spain’s national weather agency AEMET has warned of high temperatures across Spain as the heat wave on the peninsula continues. Heat warnings are in place in various parts of the country for Thursday, with the greatest concentration of affected communities in the northeastern regions of Spain near the border with France. According to AEMET, temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius. Most parts of the country have been covered by heat warnings for Friday and maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius are expected in north-east and south Spain. The UK is also suffering another week of high temperatures, with the Met Office issuing an “amber extreme heat warning” on Tuesday. “The extreme heat warning, which covers much of the southern half of England as well as parts of east Wales, will be in place from Thursday until the end of Sunday with potential impacts on health, transport and infrastructure “, said the Met Office. in a statement. Temperatures are expected to peak on Friday and Saturday and are “likely” to reach 30 degrees Celsius (86 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the statement.

CNN’s Pierre Bairin, Amandine Hess, Xiaofei Xu, Jorge Engels, Benjamin Brown and Nicola Ruotolo contributed to this report.

