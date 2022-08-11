Getty announces the winner of the Cyprus International Design Competition





In 2019, GCI and DoA launched the competition to advance the conservation and management of this important archaeological site. It has been a privilege to develop ideas for shelter prototypes in Nea Pafos and we are delighted to have been selected as the winner of the design competition, said Hugh Broughton, principal at Hugh Broughton Architects. We have proposed solutions that minimize the physical and visual impact on the site and make the best use of sustainable passive design techniques to protect the outstanding Roman mosaics and archaeology. Our designs reflect a creative and methodical collaboration between architects, conservation specialists and engineers, all of whom look forward to working in partnership with GCI and the DoA to develop proposals to preserve the future of this stunning historic site.

Since 2018, GCI and DoA have developed a conservation and management plan to guide the conservation of Nea Paphos (also known as Nea Paphos), one of the richest mosaic pavement sites in the Eastern Mediterranean region with significant remains from Hellenistic, Roman. , early Christian and Byzantine periods, as well as Frankish and Ottoman monuments. The construction of protective shelters is necessary to secure and present the mosaic pavements and other excavated remains for the future.

In autumn 2019, GCI and DoA issued a Call for Expressions of Interest from architectural design firms worldwide. From the many responses received, six firms were shortlisted: Carmody Groarke, Cullinan Studio, Studio Gionata Rizzi, Hugh Broughton Architects, Machado SilvettiAND Sela Jaymes Architects (working in collaboration with Gort Scott). The firms were asked to develop concepts for two housing prototypes: the first for Theseus’ villa, which includes a surviving panel from the life of Achilles, a mosaic depicting Theseus and the Minotaur in the Labyrinth, and a bath complex with several beautiful. geometric mosaics; and the second for the House of Orpheus, to protect a mosaic depicting the battle between Heracles and the Nemean Lion and another depicting Orpheus surrounded by animals listening to his divine music, in addition to a smaller bath complex. The detailed design brief for the competition, developed by GCI and DoA with an international group of experts in conservation and protection shelters, included numerous requirements: most critically, to ensure the protection of fragile remains from human and environmental threats; to relate design to site and setting; to create conditions for viewing the mosaics and facilitating the circulation of visitors; and to use sustainable materials and systems. The selected firms visited Nea Pafos with the DoA and other experts to help conceptualize their prototypes. Concept designs were assessed by an international jury made up of GCI and DoA staff as well as independent international experts in conservation, archaeology, architectural design and structural and environmental engineering, all with past experience at archaeological or historic sites. The jury was chaired by Pamela Hawkes, FAIA, Professor of the Practice of Historic Preservation at the University of Pennsylvania’s Weitzman School of Design and Principal with Scattergood Design in Portland, Maine. The jury found Hugh Broughton Architects’ design concept for a shelter prototype to be the most comprehensive and balanced response to the complex criteria set out by the design brief, prioritizing the protection of mosaics. The structural design with its column-free interior and innovative surface foundations minimizes physical impacts on the archaeological fabric while providing protection from seismic, wind uplift and tsunami hazards.

Designing shelters at archaeological sites is a complex undertaking that must balance a number of competing demands, said Jeanne Marie Teutonico, associate director for strategic initiatives and publications at GCI. Hugh Broughton Architects’ creative and thoughtful design concept provides protection for the site’s mosaics with structures that are sustainable and sensitive to the archaeological context. The proposal also demonstrates an understanding of other environmental threats to mosaics, such as those posed by ground salts, which are addressed through carefully considered passive controls. The shelter prototypes, with their gabled roofs and use of local local materials, are consistent with other structures in the archaeological site and in the adjacent city. The simplicity of the interior design does not visually compete with the mosaics and other archaeological fabrics in view. Shelters can be expanded or replicated using the team’s proposed kit-of-parts approach, with materials that are locally available and easily replaceable. The protection of the mosaics of the important archaeological site of the UNESCO World Heritage of Nea Paphos, which have a unique value, is among the priorities of the DSH, said Dr. Marina Solomidou-Ieronymidou, director of the Department of Antiquities of Cyprus. For this reason, it was decided to collaborate with GCI for the creation of a Conservation and Management Plan, as well as for the initiation of this international competition for the designs of shelters that will protect the sensitive archaeological remains. The concept design developed by Hugh Broughton Architects takes into account key criteria submitted as part of the competition, such as the need to maintain the integrity of the site and wider area, as well as other environmental factors and visitor issues. The proposal will be finalized after discussions with DA and GCI and will be implemented based on government procedures. The Hugh Broughtons team includes conservation specialists Martin Ashley Architects, structural engineers Expedition Engineering, environmental consultancy Harley Haddow and cost consultants Jackson Coles. Visit the Nea Paphos Conservation and Management Project for more information about GCIs work in Cyprus. Read this Getty story on why reburial is sometimes used as a conservation technique and this one to learn more about the Orpheus mosaic.

