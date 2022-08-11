International Osteoporosis Foundation launches LATAM Audit 2021

The 2021 report reviews and updates data on the epidemiology, cost and impact of osteoporosis and fragility fractures in the region.

read in spanish

Ten years after the publication of the first osteoporosis audit report for the Latin American region in 2012, the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) regional office for Latin America has published the updated reportLATAM 2021 audit: epidemiology, cost and impact of osteoporosis and fragility fractures in Latin America.

The need to review and update the burden of osteoporosis in the region is based on the changes and advances that both osteoporosis and fragility fractures have experienced over the past decadenamely the development and availability of new drugs and diagnostic tools, and the publication of national clinical guidelines for the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis in several countries of the region, among others.

LATAM Audit 2021 collects data from 19* of the 20 countries in Latin America, representing 98.2% of the total population. About 23% of the total population of the participating countries is 50 years or older, where Cuba (38.6%), Uruguay (31.5%) and Chile (29.7%) show the largest population growth in this age group for the period 2010-2020. Except this, the entire region shows a significant increase in life expectancy, with an average of 75.8 yearshighest in Costa Rica and Chile (81 years on average) and lowest in Bolivia and Venezuela (72 years).

it the progressive aging of the population makes osteoporosis and fragility fractures a challenge for health systems. It is estimated that approximately 20-24% of patients with hip fractures die in the first year after the fracture; while the loss of function and mobility among survivors is substantial, with about 33% being fully dependent at one year after fracture.

The 2021 edition of the LATAM AUDIT report: Epidemiology, Cost and Impact of Osteoporosis and Fragility Fractures presents updated information on the demographics of participating countries, including projections to 2050 of their population pyramids; the frequency of fragility fractures in men and women over 50 years old in the period 2015-2019; direct costs of fragility fractures; infrastructure related to fragility fracture care; and health policies implemented in the management of osteoporosis by participating countries.

Mnica Cal, IOF Regional Manager for Latin America, says: “The LATAM Audit 2021 report provides an updated map of osteoporosis and fragility fracture care in Latin America. The findings allow us to quantify the burden of this disease, as well as to define more fully understand the barriers and opportunities that will need to be addressed across the region. Our goal is for this report to serve as a reference platform for structuring policies for the prevention and therapeutic intervention of osteoporosis and its most dramatic consequence, fractures fragility.”

According to the collected information there is significant gaps in osteoporosis care in several countries of the region. For example, there is great disparity in the distribution of diagnostic and therapeutic resources between urban and rural regions. Only five of the 19 participating countries were able to provide data on the number and costs of fragility fractures (Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico). Also, only five countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico) reported the implementation of post-fracture care programs such as Fracture Liaison Services (FLS) models in their hospitals.

Dr. Patricia Clark, a co-author of the report notes: “Although the LATAM Audit 2021 demonstrates an increase in the availability of diagnostic tools and pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment alternatives in all participating countries, there is still a lack of access to national epidemiological data. Challenge The key for the future will be to improve the quality of local, state and national databases to enable informed decisions about the clinical approach and management of patients with osteoporosis and at risk of fragility fractures.”

no doubt, Lack of data is an obstacle to driving meaningful policy change at the national level and agreeing on a common agenda. It is also a missed opportunity to identify and treat patients at increased risk of subsequent fractures.

Professor Cyrus Cooper, President of the IOF, concludes: “The projections contained in this new publication allow us to assess the magnitude of the challenge that osteoporosis and fragility fractures will represent, in the near future, to public and private healthcare systems in the region. a leading global organization, it is our goal to join forces and work together to promote osteoporosis as a public health priority, increase education and research, optimize the availability of diagnostic and therapeutic resources, and improve secondary fracture prevention through models such as Fracture Liaison Services Let’s take decisive action together to address the barriers and challenges revealed in this report, build on the achievements to date and consign osteoporosis to history .

The launch of the LATAM 2021 Audit will be formalized in an Online Meet-The-Expert session to be held at Thursday, August 11 at 20:00 (Buenos Aires time) with simultaneous translation into Portuguese. ->recording

Download the full report in Spanish

Soon available in English and Portuguese

###

records

*Based on the classification established by CEPAL. Countries included in the study: Argentina, Multinational State of Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela ( Bolivarian Republic), Dominican Republic and Uruguay.

References

International Osteoporosis Foundation (2012). The LATAM audit: epidemiology, cost and impact of osteoporosis in Latin America

https://www.osteoporosis.foundation/sites/iofbonehealth/files/2019-06/2;

International Osteoporosis Foundation (2022). LATAM 2021 audit: epidemiology, cost and impact of osteoporosis and fragility fractures in Latin America

https://www.osteoporosis.foundation/sites/iofbonehealth/files/2022-08/LATAM%20Audit%202021%20-%20FINAL.pdf

Don’t let osteoporosis ruin your future [Infographic] International Osteoporosis Foundation. Retrieved from: https://www.osteoporosis.foundation/sites/iofbonehealth/files/2019-06/2 [4/08/2022].

About IOF

The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) is the world’s largest non-governmental organization dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and related musculoskeletal diseases. IOF members, including committees of scientific researchers, as well as more than 300 patient, medical and research organizations, work together to make fracture prevention and healthy mobility a worldwide healthcare priority. https://www.osteoporosis.foundation @iofbonehealth @iofsaludosea