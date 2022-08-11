YANMAR PRESENTS DRAGON SAILING GOLD CUP 2022





Oostende, Belgium (August 10, 2022) – Yanmar has announced that it will continue its partnership with Dragon Class sailing as Title Partner of the YANMAR Gold Cup, one of the premiere events of the International Sailing Season. The International Dragon Class has a distinguished history dating back to the first designs created in Norway in 1928 and is one of the most prestigious and exciting keelboat races in competitive yachting. The Gold Cup will be held on August 20-26 in Ostend, Belgium. The pinnacle of the Dragon Class racing calendar, the Gold Cup was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restarted in 2021 with Yanmar as Title Sponsor. Yanmars’ commitment to continue as title sponsor highlights its close relationship with the sea and commitment to providing exciting and fulfilling experiences. Yanmar is excited to once again partner with such a prestigious event with a long and distinguished history, said Tsutomu Murayama, head of the Sports Business Office of YANMAR HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Through this support, Yanmar demonstrates its commitment to creating value and prosperity and sharing the joy and pleasure of the sea in a life filled with rich and fulfilling experiences. The Gold Cup dates back to 1937 when it was presented to the class by the Clyde Yacht Club Association. It quickly became one of the premier championships in the class and a prestigious trophy in the competitive yachting world. The 2022 event is being organized by the Royal Yacht Club Ostend of the North Sea, the home yacht club of the Belgian Dragon Association. We are very pleased to continue our cooperation with Yanmar, said Mr. Luc Maes, Chairman of the Royal Ostend North Sea Yacht Club. Yanmar shares our commitment to growing and supporting a vibrant and thriving maritime community. With up to 40 boats expected to take part, the 2022 YANMAR Dragon Gold Cup will offer a week of exciting competition, starting with registration and measurements on 20 and 21 August and culminating in the Gold Cup Dinner on Thursday 23 August and the Awards Ceremony on Friday August. 26. Yanmar will enter its own Dragon class racing team, YANMAR Racing, to compete in the Cup. Helmed by America’s Cup veteran and 4-time World Race Tour Champion Peter Gilmour, the 3-man team is rounded out by Sam Gilmour, a talented and highly regarded sailor who already has impressive results on the World Race Tour. matches and Yasuhiro. Yaji, a sailor with a deep experience in match racing, few can match. Yanmar has a history of working on the ocean, providing technology and solutions to support the marine lifestyle through its experience and innovation, accumulated over more than a century of business. With its desire to share the joy and pleasure of the sea with people around the world through marine sports, Yanmar seeks to deepen its understanding of recreational marine activities through its association with the Dragon Class, in pursuit of the company’s Brand Statement : AE THE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE. About Yanmar With origins in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first to succeed in producing a compact diesel engine of practical size in 1933. A pioneer in diesel engine technology, Yanmar is a global innovator in a range wide range of industrial equipment. from small and large engines, agricultural machinery and equipment, construction equipment, power systems, marine, to machine tools and components, Yanmars global business operations span seven areas. On land, at sea and in the city, Yanmar provides advanced solutions to the challenges facing customers, towards realizing a sustainable future. For more details, please visit the official website of Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. https://www.yanmar.com/global/about/sports/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yanmar.com/marine/about-us/yanmar-marine-international/news/yanmar-presents-the-dragon-sailing-gold-cup-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos