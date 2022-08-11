Consider Amnesty’s message, don’t shoot the messenger – POLITICO

Paul Taylor, a contributing editor at POLITICO, writes the Europe At Large column.

PARIS Amnesty International, the global human rights group, is no stranger to controversy.

In its 60 years of shining a light on the darkest corners of man’s inhumanity to man, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization has often offended the powerful and made it more awkward for liberal democracies to ignore their values ​​when conducting politics. external.

Today, Amnesty is accused of blaming the victims AND acting as Russian President Vladimir Putin is making useful idiots because he issued a statement critical of the behavior of Ukraine’s armed forces at a time when the Western-backed democracy is resisting a Russian invasion. But it is a mistake to blame the group for criticizing Ukraine.

Let’s be clear: Amnesty has relentlessly criticized Moscow’s war of aggression against its neighbor, documenting attacks on civilian neighborhoods; collection of evidence of war crimes, torture and disappearances; and denouncing the blocking of humanitarian aid to civilians in the war zone. Their assessments prompted Russian authorities to close the group’s Moscow office in April, along with those of other international NGOs all labeled as foreign agents.

However, a single report criticizing the Ukrainian armed forces for endangering civilian lives through the way they have acted in some residential areas has sparked a storm of Ukrainian and Western outrage, prompting the head of Amnesty’s Kiev office, Oksana Pokalchuk, as well as the co-founder of the Swedish Division of Amnesty International to resign.

Pokalchuk said her local team had not been properly consulted on the report, which inadvertently appeared to support Russian narratives and failed to take into account the full context of a country being torn apart by occupiers. In seeking to protect civilians, this research became a tool of Russian propaganda, she added.

Western critics also recalled that Amnesty had withdrawn her labeling a prisoner of conscience by Putin’s most outspoken domestic political opponent Alexei Navalny last year over xenophobic comments made more than a decade ago, only to later reinstate the status after protests.

Some see here a pattern of pro-Russian or anti-Western bias.

However, as even a cursory look at Amnesty’s publications on Russia shows, this is nonsense. Any reputable human rights organization must apply consistent standards to all parties to a conflict, without turning a blind eye to the behavior of our side.

Western citizens are quite happy to light an Amnesty candle in support of prisoners of conscience in Myanmar, Iran or Cuba. However, the group has come under fire for criticizing the United States for its use of indefinite detention without trial at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba for terror suspects after the 9/11 attacks, and also for comparing Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. to apartheid.

In trying to use an objective ethical yardstick, Amnesty is facing the same moral dilemmas as the mainstream international news media.

For example, when I was Reuters’ Jerusalem bureau chief in the 1980s, I endured frequent pressure from supporters of Israel and the Palestinians over our real-time coverage of the first Palestinian Intifada, a largely unarmed uprising in the occupied West Bank and Strip of Gaza, which erupted in 1987.

Palestinian demonstrator throws stones during violent protests against the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip in 1987, in East Jerusalem | Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

Some accused us of double standards because we were unable to provide similar coverage of the crackdown in Syria or tightly closed Algeria. We were also accused of creating a false equivalence between invaders and the conquered or between security forces and terrorists and of under-reporting the higher number of casualties in other parts of the world.

Sometimes we were blamed for not letting the local staff determine the angle of a story, or for not giving the authorities enough time to respond before publication, even if it mostly denied them the opportunity to use censorship to silence us. or to notify us in advance.

I remember being greeted with denials and accusations of anti-Semitism when I briefed a visiting Jewish delegation from Canada on the situation in Gaza. I invited the group members to come to Gaza the next morning to see for themselves. There was no taker.

Amnesty’s report may be politically inconvenient for the Ukrainian government and its allies in the West, but that does not make it wrong or inaccurate. No country, even when under brutal attack from a bullying neighbor, is above reproach.

The organization says its researchers documented multiple instances of Ukrainian forces basing themselves in schools and hospitals and launching attacks from populated neighborhoods, drawing Russian fire that endangered civilian lives. Of course, since Moscow’s forces took the fight to the cities from the start, the Ukrainian defenders had no choice but to operate in these urban areas. But Amnesty says they should have done more to evacuate non-combatants.

A mature response to such criticism would be to take the findings seriously and work to improve military practices and protect civilians rather than shoot the messenger.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would have done better to admit that even his heroic defenders are capable of mistakes and take the report to heart, instead of accusing Amnesty of amnestying the terrorist state and shifting responsibility from the aggressor to the victim. .

Encouragingly, there are signs that Kiev is now trying harder to persuade civilians to leave combat zones before launching military operations, particularly in the Kherson region, where it has issued repeated public calls for citizens to leave ahead of a counteroffensive. possible Ukrainian.

It is also important to remember that Amnesty International is not above criticism either. A 2019 report commissioned after two employees committed suicide found a toxic work culture of harassment, public humiliation and discrimination in the organization. And in response to the findings, Amnesty introduced a series of internal reforms and decentralized its organisation, reducing the power of its London-based international secretariat.

Ukraine should respond to Amnesty’s criticism in a similar spirit. And its Western backers must want to ensure that the billions of taxpayers’ money pouring into Ukraine to support its self-defense and keep it financially afloat is properly spent.

Maintaining public support for Ukraine’s war requires a constructive response to criticism from reputable human rights organizations, not trying to obstruct them or discredit their findings.