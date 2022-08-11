Customs and Border Protection is sensing a rebound in international travel

The best listening experience is in Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drives daily audio interviewsApple PodcastsorPodcastOne.

A sign that the world is back to normal, more people than ever are signing up for different Trusted traveler programs. For an update and how they are dealing with the large number of applications, we turn to Customs and Border Protection’s Chief of Field Operations, Carlo Cortina. He spoke toFederal Drive with Tom Temin.

Carlo Cortina: The numbers have really increased. Interest in our Trusted Traveler programs. We have several different programs. So to begin, Global Entry, which is for anyone traveling, any US citizen or lawful permanent resident, and select foreign nationals traveling to the US from international destinations, whether by air, land or sea, access in that program. Also, the benefit is that you are able to get TSA PreCheck. So when you’re departing from the US, you can also get access to TSA PreCheck. So that’s the benefit of having Global Entry as well. Then you have the NEXUS program, which is entry into the US from Canada. The same applies to air, land and sea. Again, US citizens, lawful permanent residents, Canadian citizens, Canadian permanent residents, and Mexican citizens are eligible to apply for the NEXUS program. The other program is the Sentri program, which is entry into the US from Canada and Mexico. This is primarily for US citizens, lawful permanent residents, and all foreign nationals traveling by air and land only. So this is unseaworthy. The ultimate trusted traveler program is FAST. It’s for truckers entering and exiting the US from Canada and Mexico. U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, Canadian citizens, Canadian permanent residents, and Mexican citizens are all eligible. What we’ve seen in recent years, as you mentioned, was an increase in applications. In the latest alone, as of June 30 – these are the most up-to-date statistics I have – there have been 795,000 Global Entry applicants who have been completed through our registration-on-arrival program, which is another way to finalize your application.

Tom Tom:Now these 795 thousand, do people have to come in person? Because I know when I first got global login years ago, you had to go to an in-person meeting at some point. What has been the status of this? And should people still do this? And I imagine if they can’t for a period of time and COVID, you have some efforts to make.

Carlo Cortina:Correct. So, as of July 1, we have 10.2 million individuals enrolled in a Trusted Traveler program. So far in FY22, over 2.7 million new Trusted Travel applicants have been accepted, and over 1.8 million members have signed up and renewed. So, as you were mentioning, I have to go in person. So before that, just to give you some background, CBP has over 100 enrollment centers to process Trusted Traveler interviews. But with the high demand, as you mentioned, CBP has turned to what’s called post-arrival registration, starting in July 2017. It offers, it’s a program that provides an alternative to scheduling and waiting for a Global Entry interview. So conditionally approved Global Entry applicants arriving on international flights can now complete their Global Entry check-in at a primary inspection booth within the Federal Inspection Service Area. And currently, there are over 60 airports now that have that capability. So, as you mentioned, you no longer need to go to a physical brick and mortar enrollment center. If you are already traveling and have received a conditional approval, upon your return to the United States at one of the participating airports, you can say that I would like to complete my registration upon arrival today for my conditional approval for Global Entry. And there will be a “Yes, sir or madam. Go ahead and go ahead and fill out” at this point and you will be approved on the spot. You don’t have to go to an enrollment center anymore.

Tom Tom:We’re talking to Carlo Cortina, chief of field operations at Customs and Border Protection. So if this has been in effect since 2017, then in-person registration would not have been affected by the pandemic that intervened in the meantime, right?

Carlo Cortina:This is a good point. And so there has been a record number of check-ins through check-in or check-in in this last quarter alone, which is a significant event because international flights are still down compared to pre-Covid flight levels. In June alone, there were nearly 48,000 individuals enrolled, which is the largest number we’ve had since the program’s inception of enrollment upon arrival. So this has been a way for people to still get their approvals and renewals while some of the registration centers were closed during the pandemic.

Tom Tom:And it’s probably a good way to pass the time at the airport while you’re waiting for your luggage anyway, assuming it’s not lost.

Carlo Cortina:It allows further processing and FIS, so it gives you some time to wait, yes.

Tom Tom:And if I recall that fingerprinting was required by touching a pad during global login. So this happens now at the airport too, doesn’t it?

Carlo Cortina:Correct. And that’s why the system works so well, because check-in on arrival, when you arrive, you’ve got the desks there, you’ve got the camera, you’re able to fill out the biometric part of your application where you would otherwise have to wait for an open time application and plan to go to an enrollment center. All of the same skills are at all of our main booths upon your return to the United States.

Tom Tom:And it looks like you’ve done a back-end modernization of the whole system here. Because when someone renews Global Entry, you can do it completely online and the card comes to you in the mail.

Carlo Cortina:Correct. This has been the evolution of the program, having the ability to update that information and for the user to direct that information given to us after the renewal. So it’s just improved the customer experience, while ensuring and ensuring our national security is always at the forefront of all our innovation.

Tom Tom:And what are you looking at in the future? There must be some lessons that you’re trying to instill here over the last five, six years, seeing how popular it is to do this at the airport and so on.

Carlo Cortina:Yes sir. So check-in on arrival is a program that we’re pushing because when we have check-in centers, there’s a fixed number of people that we can see each day based on the number of booths that we have. The great thing about this program is that you can fly into any of these airports, and they have anywhere from 20 to 60 to 80, depending on which airport you arrive at, booths that can approve and process you at that time. . So now it’s working as a force multiplier. And like we said, it’s on fire here, with the best month record of last year in June. And this has been organic. So we’re pushing that, we’re working on a marketing campaign to make sure everyone knows that this program is available to you as part of a global access and trusted traveler program.

Tom Tom:And just to be clear, though, you should start your application from your computer before you go and only finish it when you get back.

Carlo Cortina:Yes, so you must have a conditional approval. So you should go to the Trusted Traveler site before you travel, recommended a few weeks in advance to submit all your information, all your documentation to the Trusted Traveler site and get a conditional approval before you travel. travel. Once you get that conditional approval upon your entry into the United States, you’ll just let the CBP officer know hey, I’d like to finalize my dual entry application today.

Tom Tom: And by the way, the whole program is what Login.gov uses, which is also a small part of the leadership, isn’t it all over the federal government?

Carlo Cortina:Yes sir. It’s through Login.gov.