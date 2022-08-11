The future of the Taliban’s international standing appears uncertain as challenges loom

A year after their forces swept through Afghanistan and rose to power, the Taliban still struggle to gain international recognition, even as several countries have engaged with the group in one way or another, particularly to respond to an unfolding humanitarian crisis. there.

Recently, Afghanistan made headlines with the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri by the US in a residential neighborhood of Kabuls, complicating the Taliban’s recognition efforts.

The Taliban said they were unaware al-Zawahiri was in Afghanistan.





They said the attack violated international law and the agreement reached last year with the United States on the withdrawal of American troops. The Doha agreement signed in Qatar in February 2020 also called on the Taliban, the then insurgent group, to prevent transnational terrorists from operating in Afghanistan. The US blamed the Taliban for violating the agreement.

By hosting and harboring the leader of al-Qaeda in Kabul, the Taliban gravely violated the Doha Agreement and gave assurances to the world again that they would not allow Afghan territory to be used by terrorists to threaten the security of other countries, the US secretary of state said. . Antony Blinken said in a statement on August 1. They also betrayed the Afghan people and their stated desire for recognition and normalization with the international community.

To date, no country has officially recognized the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Nowadays, however, the Taliban can count on a warmer reception in China, Russia and other countries that are on adversarial terms with the West.

After months of initiatives that included handing over the Afghan embassy in Moscow to Taliban representatives by June, Russia hinted at the possibility of formal recognition.





There is such a possibility, Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan, told Russian state television Channel One Russia. Its terms were determined by both the Russian president and the foreign minister.” Kabulov further specified the formation of an inclusive ethno-political government as the first step required of the Taliban.

Similarly, China has allowed the Taliban to take control of the Afghan embassy in Beijing. In addition, the Chinese have signaled interest in numerous economic initiatives related to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, particularly financial support for the construction of a transnational railway across Afghanistan that will connect Uzbekistan to seaports in Pakistan.

Beijing wants to be in a position where it is seen as the mother of the Taliban regime, both economically and politically, Kabir Taneja, a fellow in the Strategic Studies program at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, told VOA.

The guidelines come as China faces criticism over its treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority and others in Xinjiang province. The United States, along with several other Western governments and rights groups, accuse Beijing of genocide and crimes against humanity against Uighurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. China has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Experts say Pakistan is also trying to forge a relationship with the Taliban because of security challenges.

Last year, Pakistan’s political and security establishment appeared to openly support the Taliban after then-Prime Minister Imran Khan characterized the insurgent group’s return to power as breaking the shackles of slavery. However, the initial sense of joy faded with the recognition of the dangers posed by the Pakistani Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

It became clear early on that the Taliban’s ideological, organizational, tribal and personal ties to the TTP, its ideological co-traveler, would override any sense of gratitude it had towards Pakistan for its diplomatic, military and institutional support for 20 years. The last. years, said Claude Rakisits, a senior strategic analyst at the Australian National University. He said the security situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is worse than before.

Iran, meanwhile, has kept a relative distance from its eastern neighbor, displaying greater ambivalence toward the Taliban. Initial concerns stemming from clashes along the border between the Taliban and Iranian border guards have given way to a modus vivendi that appears to be based on mutually recognized interests. Led by Shiite clerics, Iran ascribes to a brand of Islamic ideology that differs from that espoused by the Sunni Taliban.

Meanwhile, Turkey, which has a majority Muslim population, maintains an embassy in Kabul, but the Taliban have no diplomatic presence in Turkey. Ankara, however, remains involved in economic projects in Afghanistan.

Turkey’s ambassador, Cihad Erginay, joined senior Taliban representatives to attend the recent completion by a Turkish construction company of the second phase of the Kajaki hydroelectric dam in Helmand province at a cost of around $160 million. In addition, Turkey is seeking stability in Afghanistan to stem the flow of Afghans entering Turkey via Iran.

In recent months, Turkish officials say more than 18,000 Afghans have been deported from Turkey.





The United Nations estimates that more than half of Afghanistan’s 40 million people are suffering from acute hunger and are in urgent need of humanitarian aid. About 1.1 million Afghan children suffer from malnutrition.

Afghanistan’s already dire humanitarian crisis worsened after the Taliban returned to power a year ago this month in the wake of international financial sanctions on the group, pushing the national economy to the brink of collapse.

Ayaz Gul in Islamabad and Akmal Dawi contributed to this report.