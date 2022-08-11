Choice Hotels International completes acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas





Combines highly complementary hospitality businesses, adding nine brands and 67,000 rooms in attractive, higher-income destinations ROCKVILLE, Md., August 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Choice Hotels International, Inc.(NYSE: CHH) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the franchise business, operations and intellectual property of Radisson Hotels Americas for approximately 675 million dollars from the Radisson Hotel Group, including the real estate value of the three owned hotels. Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced today that it has completed the acquisition of RadissonHotels Americas. Tweet this

With the closing of this transaction, Choice Hotels International has added approximately 67,000 rooms, expanding its presence in the higher-income and full-service segments, and strengthening its core upper-midscale hospitality segment. especially on the West Coast and Midwest United States. Radisson Hotels Americas includes Radisson’s franchise agreements, operations and intellectual property in United States, Canada, Latin America AND Caribbean. The transaction adds nine brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Radisson RED, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites and Radisson Collection. Choice Hotels will independently own and control the brands in the Americas and looks forward to working with Radisson Hotel Group to drive the growth, continuity and success of these global brands. The closing of this transaction is not expected to change Choice Hotels’ current capital allocation strategy related to dividend payout policy and planned share repurchases. Credit Suisse Securities (US) LLC served as financial advisor to Choice Hotels International on the transaction, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel. Baker McKenzie served as legal counsel to Radisson Hotel Group. About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc.(NYSE:CHH) is one of the largest accommodation franchisors in the world. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. The Choice family of hotel brands offers business and leisure travelers a wide range of high-quality accommodation options from limited service to full-service hotels in the high-end, mid-range, mid-range, extended stay and in the economic segments. The Choice award-winning Privileges loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995. Some, but not necessarily all, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking statements. terminology, such as “expect”, “estimate”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “should”, “will”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “project”, “assume” or similar words of the future. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which, in turn, are based on information currently available to management. Such statements may relate to expectations regarding the future performance of the acquired business and brands, the payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock and other financial and operational measures. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Certain factors could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or anticipated by forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to integrate and realize the expected benefits of the acquisition, the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases. These and other risk factors are discussed in detail in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

