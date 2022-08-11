International programs that offer grants for virtual study abroad endeavors

Purdue International Programs is offering three grants to Purdue West Lafayette faculty and staff to encourage the development of new online courses or projects with international partners that intentionally plan for cross-cultural learning outcomes.

These grants are the Intercultural Pedagogical Grant (IPG), the Virtual Experiential Intercultural Learning (VEIL) grant, and the Collaborative International Online Learning (COIL) grant. IPG provides funding and training to support virtual and in-person study abroad, while VEIL and COIL are for virtual exchange only.

* IPG. The newly revised IPG program now offers two separate tracks to support faculty and staff in developing intercultural interventions for their programs and courses. One section focuses on personal study abroad and study abroad programs, and the other emphasizes supporting students’ intercultural learning in virtual contexts. Study abroad and virtual exchange program leaders are encouraged to apply to IPG to meet the training requirements for SAIL or VEIL grants and receive $2,000 in IPG funding.

* the veil. The VEIL grant program provides incentive funding to program leaders who have developed a virtual exchange component as part of a course or program that involves a partnership with a peer institution. Completion of IPG for VEIL is required.

* THE SPIRAL. The COIL grant program provides incentive funding to program leaders who have developed a robust virtual exchange as part of a course or program that involves collaboration with a peer institution on a joint design project or program.

The deadline to apply is August 19. Application for all three grant programs can be submitted through Qualtrics. Both VEIL and COIL can be combined with IPG in a single application.

For more information, contact Daniel Jones, senior intercultural learning specialist at the Center for Intercultural Learning, Mentoring, Assessment and Research (CILMAR), at [email protected]