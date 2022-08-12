Young workers have been hit hardest by the consequences of COVID, says the UN labor agency

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), the pandemic has caused many additional problems for 15- to 24-year-olds who have experienced much higher unemployment losses than older workers since the global health emergency was declared in early 2020.

Young women have struggled more than their male counterparts to find workwhile Arab countries are expected to see the highest levels of youth unemployment by the end of the year, compared to the global average.

Our new Global Youth Employment Trends report shows that youth unemployment is still 6 million above pre-#Covid-19 levels. 23% of young people are not in employment, education or training. The necessary investments in education, #ability and decent work in key sectors.pic.twitter.com/xg9dpnfE4D — Guy Ryder (@GuyRyder) August 11, 2022

We know that COVID-19 The pandemic has wreaked havoc on youth labor markets around the world, said Martha Newton, the ILO’s Deputy Director-General for Policy. It exposed a number of shortcomings in the way young people’s needs are dealt with, particularly the most vulnerable first-time jobseekers, school leavers, recent graduates with little experience and those who remain inactive by choice.

Speaking at the launch of the ILO report, Global Youth Employment Trends 2022: Investing in Transforming the Future for Youth,Ms Newton said the proportion of young people not in employment, education or training in 2020 rose to 23.3 per cent.

This represents an increase of 1.5 percentage points from 2019 and represents a level not seen in at least 15 years, the ILO report said.

This group of young people is at particular risk of seeing their labor market opportunities and outcomes also deteriorate in the longer term as the teething effects continue, the report noted.

Gender inequality

Reports received include the disturbing finding that young women are worse off than young men when it comes to finding a job. This year, fewer than three in 10 young women globally are expected to be in work, compared to more than four in 10 young men.

The gender gap, which has shown little sign of closing over the past two decades, is largest in lower-middle-income countries, at 17.3 percentage points, and smallest in high-income countries, at 2.3 points. percent, says the ILO report.

Only high-income countries on the road to recovery

The latest labor data reviewed by the ILO also showed that only high-income counties are likely to see a recovery in youth unemployment levels close to those of 2019 by the end of this year.

In lower-income countries, youth unemployment rates are projected to remain more than one percentage point above pre-crisis values.

In Africa, the continent’s youth unemployment rate of 12.7 percent masks the fact that many young people have chosen to withdraw from the labor market altogether, the ILO said. He noted that over one in five young people in Africa were not in employment, education or training in 2020, and the trend has been worsening.





UNICEF Young girls in the Central African Republic. Youth represent 70% of the population in CAR

Arab States have the highest and fastest youth unemployment rate worldwide, projected at 24.8 percent in 2022. The situation is worse for young women in the region, with 42.5 percent unemployment in 2022, which it is almost three times higher than the global average for young women (14.5 percent), the ILO said.

IN Europe and Central Asia, unemployment among 15-24-year-olds is expected to be 1.5 percent higher than the rest of the world this year (16.4 percent compared to 14.9 percent). Although there has been significant progress in reducing youth unemployment for both women and men, the ILO said the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was likely to affect results.

WHEREAS Asia Pacific region will see 14.9 percent of young workers still looking for work by the end of the year, in line with the global average, the picture is likely to remain worrisome in Latin Americawhere the rate is expected to be 20.5 percent.

Historically, the unemployment rates of young women have been higher than young men (in Latin American countries), but the crisis worsened this trend, the ILO report says.

The picture is radically different North Americahowever, where the youth and youth unemployment rate is expected to be well above the world average, at 8.3 percent.

The solutions are green and blue

To address the problem, the UN labor agency urged governments to implement sustainable green and blue (ocean) policy measures.. According to the report, this could create 8.4 million additional youth jobs by 2030.

Targeted investments in digital technologies can also absorb large numbers of new workers, the ILO asserted. By achieving universal broadband coverage by 2030, some 24 million new jobs could be created worldwide, he said, with new workers taking up 6.4 million of them.