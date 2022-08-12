Extreme drought is sweeping Europe, intensifying the heat and fueling the fires

Placeholder on load item actions

Thousands of people have died in Europe this summer in historic heat waves that fueled massive fires. The weather has been far from normal and even a casual observer can’t help but notice that something is wrong. However, as temperatures rise and flames scorch the scorched landscape, there is an even more widespread and potentially catastrophic climate-driven risk wreaking havoc on the continent: extreme drought.

Months of scant rainfall and above-average temperatures have plunged the region into drought, the worst on record in some places. It is intensifying heat waves and increasing the risk of wildfires, wreaking havoc on crops and having a serious impact on the economy.

Another extreme heat wave targets Europe, sparking alarms

According to European Drought Observatory, almost half of Europe is in warning conditions, which mean a severe drought and a large deficit of soil moisture. An additional 17 percent of Europe has reached the threshold at which vegetation suffers, in some cases disappearing or thinning.

Far and wide, farmers have struggled to cope with the dry conditions.

The map above shows widespread extremely dry conditions in western and central Europe, shaded in brown. The colors are from satellites that have detected significantly less evaporation in brown-shaded regions, meaning there is little groundwater available to evaporate in the first place.

Andrea Toreti, senior scientist at the European Drought Observatory, told Sky News that the drought is on pace to be the worst in 500 years.

A dry fall and winter meant groundwater going into the spring and summer was already low. The extreme temperatures seen so far this summer, intensified by human-induced climate change, have helped dry up this water.

During July, southern parts of Britain, including London, received only 10 to 20 per cent of their average rainfall, and in some cases almost nothing. London received barely a millimeter of rain (0.04 inches), compared to an average of 45 millimeters (1.77 inches).

Satellite images show London parks, green a year ago, now brown.

Britain’s Meteorological, or Met, Office confirmed it was southern England’s driest July on record and the driest July nationwide since 1935.

Comparing satellite images of the land surface over England and northern France between this year and last year reveals a stark difference: In the summer of 2021, much of the region was lush and green; in 2022, the area is brown and barren.

The drought in France is also among the worst on record.

Mto-France, the nation’s meteorological service, issued a bulletin saying the country had experienced its driest July on record, with total rainfall about 85 percent below average.

Amid the drought, water shortages have become widespread in Spain, Italy, France and the Netherlands. Some large rivers such as the Rhine in Germany are becoming extremely shallow. Reuters reports that freight costs on the Rhine have more than quintupled, and many larger ships have been reduced to carrying only 30 to 40 percent of their capacity. Otherwise, they risk falling.

The Rhine is Germany’s main artery for transportation, and any disruption will have ripple effects across Europe. According to Reuterssome economists fear that Germany’s GDP could fall by half a percentage point due to transport bottlenecks.

A similar hydrological problem has also caused problems in Italy, where the Po River is facing it the prime minister described as the worst water crisis in 70 years. In early July, Italy declared a state of emergency in five of the most affected regions. About 17 million people, nearly 30 percent of Italy’s population, live in the river basin.

A drought in Italy’s risotto heartland is killing rice

About 41 percent of the Po River basin is used for agriculture, which supports 3.1 million cattle (half of the country’s stock) and 6 million pigs (nearly two-thirds of the national stock). according to data published by the European Commission. There is drought reduced crop yields by 30 percent in Italy, reducing what is already a poor harvest as farmers planted less because of rising costs stemming from the war in Ukraine.

Fire has broken out in Western Europe

In addition to shrinking reservoirs, a lack of rainfall and extreme heat are helping to increase the risk of wildfires across Europe. A new fire broke out near Bordeaux, France, on Thursday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of 10,000 residents. BBC reported that 1,000 firefighters were actively involved in fighting the blaze, which is one of many that have appeared across France and the Iberian Peninsula since the beginning of July.

Fire danger is currently elevated across large areas of western Europe due to another heat wave sweeping the region over the weekend, with temperatures forecast to reach 100 degrees (38 Celsius) in central and southern France.

Copernicus, a climate monitoring service associated with the European Union, simulates fire risk on the rise across Western Europe in the coming years as temperatures continue to rise.

The European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) indicates a “very extreme”, “extreme” and “very high” fire risk across much of Western Europe this weekend. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more fires burning over the next few days #heatwave #European heat wave pic.twitter.com/acoCyE6Qb0 — James Cosgrove (@MrJamesCosgrove) August 11, 2022

Roles of weather and climate

The drought is a cause and effect of the extremely hot summer that has plagued Europe so far. July was the continents sixth warmest on record; It was June the second warmest.

Hotter weather dries out the landscape, which dries out the atmosphere, making it easier for the air to heat up. This cycle is extremely difficult to break, especially when the overall weather pattern favors troughs, or the establishment of widespread high pressure, over Europe. That high-pressure heat dome keeps bad weather, including rain, out of the north, allowing Europe to bake in the inevitable sunshine and erratic warmth.

Human-caused climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely, study says