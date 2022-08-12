Ministry appoints administrator for 3 Sask. private Christian schools after abuse allegations in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan’s education minister says he will appoint an administrator for three independent schools in the province.

The action comes after allegations of abuse by students at a private Christian school in Saskatoon.

Former students at Christian Center Academy, now called Heritage Christian Academy (LCA), launched a class action lawsuit earlier this week, alleging years of physical, emotional and sexual abuse by staff and leadership at school and the adjacent church.

On Thursday morning, Education Minister Dustin Duncan spoke on CBC Morning editionhis first public interview on the subject since CBC Saskatchewan broke the story . He told host Stefani Langenegger that the cabinet has agreed to give him increased authority over independent schools.

He also said he will appoint a private administrator for three schools: Heritage Christian Academy, Grace Christian School in Saskatoon and Regent Academy in Prince Albert. All were notified on Thursday morning, he added.

“To [former] regulations didn’t allow me to step in and, for example, appoint an administrator or a trustee,” Duncan said. “Those three schools will now receive, in addition to an administrator, they will be subject to 10 unscheduled visits from the ministry. .”

According to Duncan, an administrator will be appointed for those three schools because they all currently employ someone named in the latest lawsuit by former students.

Asked by Langenegger if the people involved in the lawsuit but still teaching will return to the classroom this fall, the minister said he and the administrator will be able to lay off staff.

Duncan said he was not aware if any staff involved in the lawsuit have been fired this week.

All three schools will be subject to an unscheduled visit once a month, and the province will increase the number of supervised unscheduled visits to all independent schools in the coming school year.

“Until now, independent schools were not required to notify the minister when they learned they were the subject of a criminal charge, or a criminal investigation had been opened into either a school or an individual working at the school,” Duncan said.

“The rules that were put in place in 2012 increased regulatory oversight that didn’t exist before 2012. I’m acknowledging that there are loopholes and we’ve fixed those loopholes and that’s it now.”

From Thursday, all qualified independent schools in the province must notify the Ministry of Education within 24 hours if they face allegations of criminal activity or if a criminal charge affects a staff member, according to a press release.

Duncan also now has the ability to put schools to the test.

“These allegations are extremely disturbing,” he said in the CBC interview. “We want and want every student in this province to feel safe in the classroom.”

Officials identified in class action lawsuit

The ministry received a copy of the class action lawsuit on Tuesday, Duncan said.

The document includes the names of nearly two dozen officials with the former Saskatoon Christian Center Church and Christian Center Academy, now LCA, while others who have yet to be identified are involved in the lawsuit.

Caitlin Erickson, who attended the Christian Center Academy school and church for 13 years until 2005, shared with the CBC a June 20 email exchange with Duncan’s assistant.

She emailed Duncan to say she “reached your office several times and got no response,” identifying herself as a former student at the private school and informed him of the ongoing criminal investigation.

The minister’s assistant wrote back “on behalf of Minister Duncan” and acknowledged receipt of Erickson’s email.

Duncan acknowledged Thursday that his ministry had received a letter from a student in June indicating there was a police investigation and listing a number of complaints about the private school.

In a written statement in July to the CBC, an official with the Ministry of Education said that “the most recent inspection of Heritage Christian Academy (LCA) took place on June 8” and that the ministry “has not received any complaints about LCA since funding for Qualified Independent Schools (QIS) began in 2012.”

In a separate email to the CBC in August, the ministry said no complaints had been registered with the ministry against LCA since the private school began receiving funding from the province and no “irregularities” were found during routine inspections.

Duncan said most of the allegations appear to be “historical in nature” while the ministry did not regulate independent schools “to any great extent” before 2012.

Since that year, qualified independent schools that meet provincial criteria and regulations have received provincial funding, according to the ministry’s news release.

Former students at Christian Center Academy, now called Heritage Christian Academy, say all government subsidies and tax breaks for the school and church near Mile Two should be cut off until police and prosecutors have addressed their complaints about abuse and that the government conduct a full investigation of the school’s practices. (Jason Warrick/CBC)

The CBC investigation currently includes stories of abuse that allegedly occurred between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s.

Former student Garrison Davis, for example, said he was repeatedly bullied as far back as spring 2012 and said it was common to hear of similar attacks on other students at the time.

Duncan said the ministry has visited every independent school in the province at least three times a year for the past 10 years. He said during that time no complaint has been filed with the ministry about Heritage Christian Academy or any other independent school.

Based on those inspections over the past decade, he is not concerned about the safety of current students at LCA, Duncan said during a news conference Thursday morning.

“[The schools] have cleared all those regulatory checks and balances that have been put in place,” he said.

“If there are concerns that have occurred since 2012 that have not been caught by the oversight that we provide as a ministry, we certainly encourage people to contact the ministry or, in the case of a teacher being involved, the Professional Teachers’ Regulatory Board. .”

The minister does the ‘minimum’: former student

Stefanie Hutchinson, who attended the school from 1993 to 2006 and is part of the lawsuit, says she was hoping for a different response from the minister.

“It is very unfortunate that he is clearly doing the bare minimum,” she said.

“The people who have the authority to stop funding the school and actually investigate for the sake of the other kids who still go to school say they’re just going to sit on their hands.”

Because the school has close political ties to the government, Hutchinson says, she doesn’t believe the oversight will be truly independent.