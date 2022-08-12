Tubaphonium Ensemble Performs at International Conference – 2022 – News – Music





Ten members of the IUP Tuba and Euphonium Studio recently traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, to participate in the International Euphonium and Tuba Festival, held June 19–26, 2022, at Emory University. IUP tuba and euphonium players, all members of the IUP Tubafonium Ensemble, were invited, along with their professor, Zach Collins, to perform during the festival. Zach Collins was also featured as a composer-in-residence. The IUP Tubaphonium Ensemble held a concert on Thursday, June 23, which included their program Tubafonium Overture by Zach Collins, Emma Catherine by Omar Thomas, and The Little Dance, by IUP student Reed Hanna. IUP tuba-euphonium students also performed throughout the week in the Nighthawk and Eagle tuba-euphonium ensembles and the IET Mass Ensemble. Students had the opportunity to give solo performances during the festival. Graduate student Wayne Eldred performed Midnight by the harbor by Daniel Despins in the participating recital. Kayla Holsopple and Dylan Opalinski competed in the Artist Division Solo Competition. Senior music education and performance major Kayla Holsopple advanced to the final round and earned second place. Students also had the opportunity to receive one-on-one lessons from world-renowned artists, including Warren Deck (former tubist with the New York Philharmonic), David Childs (UK-born soloist and professor of euphonium at the University of North Texas), Adam Frey (American euphonium soloist), Oystein Baadsvik (Norwegian tuba soloist) and many others. Zach Collins appeared as a performer and composer. He performed Soliloquy X by Christopher Wiggins, I tease them frivolously by IUP student Jim Self, and Cat issues by Anna Baadsvik in three separate solo recitals. His compositions Tubafonium Overture AND Cinematic Fantasy were performed in evening concerts and his composition It’s just more fun… received its world premiere at Saturday night’s gala concert. The student trip was supported through grants from Graduate and Undergraduate Research Grants, student fundraising, and a generous alumni donation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iup.edu/music/news/2022/08/tubaphonium-ensemble-performs-at-international-conference.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos