Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant faces ‘grave clock’, says UN watchdog





International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned that parts of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant had collapsed due to the latest attacks, risking a possible “unacceptable” radiation leak.

“IAEA experts believe there is no immediate threat to nuclear safety,” but “that could change at any moment,” Grossi said.

“Any military action that endangers nuclear safety, nuclear safety, must be stopped immediately,” he added. “These military actions near such a large nuclear facility could lead to very serious consequences.”

The Zaporizhzhia plant — Europe’s largest nuclear power plant — occupies a vast area on the Dnipro River near the Russian-occupied town of Enerhodar. It has continued to operate at reduced capacity since Russian forces seized it in early March, with Ukrainian technicians remaining on the job.

Russia and Ukraine have so far been unwilling to agree to an IAEA inspection of the plant and have accused each other of bombing the facility — an action the IAEA has said violates “essential pillars of nuclear safety and of security”. Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia on Thursday blamed Ukraine for the bombing and urged Kiev’s supporters to halt the attacks and prevent a catastrophic radiation leak. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed the finger at Moscow, which he said was putting all of Europe at risk. “Only the complete withdrawal of the Russians from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the restoration of full Ukrainian control over the situation around the plant will guarantee the restoration of nuclear security for all of Europe,” Zelensky said. Ukraine’s nuclear agency, Energoatom, said 10 projectiles fell near the complex on Thursday, preventing a delivery of the rounds. “For the safety of nuclear workers, the buses with the next shift’s personnel returned to Enerhodar,” the agency said. Until the final normalization of the situation, the workers of the previous shift will continue working. Energoatom said radiation levels at the site remained normal despite the renewed attacks. Some Western and Ukrainian officials believe Russia is using the giant nuclear facility as a bastion to protect its troops and launch attacks because they assume Kiev will not fire back and risk a crisis. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Moscow of using the plant to protect its forces, while Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in a recent security assessment that Russia’s actions at the complex sabotage the security of its operations. Enerhodar’s Ukrainian chairman, Dmytro Orlov, said in late July that Russian forces had been observed using heavy weaponry near the plant because “they know very well that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not respond to these attacks, as they can harm nuclear power. plants.” The US on Thursday backed Ukraine’s calls for a demilitarized zone around the facility, while at the UN, Bonnie Jenkins, US undersecretary for arms control and international affairs, said Russia was responsible for “nuclear risks” at the plant. She warned the UN Security Council that “the many consequences of this conflict, including the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, will end only when Russia ends its war.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – who previously called the shelling at the plant “suicidal” – said in a statement on Thursday that he was “deeply concerned”. “We must be clear that any possible damage to Zaporizhzhia or any other nuclear facility in Ukraine, or anywhere else, could lead to catastrophic consequences not only for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond,” he said.

CNN’s Sugham Pokharel, Jennifer Hansler, Tim Lister, Yulia Kesaieva and Tara John contributed to this report.

