National Geographic intern brings DC journalism skills to science storytelling | FIU news





Digital communications and media major Taylor Gutierrez is spending her second semester in Washington, DC, working for her dream employer, National Geographic, as a global communications intern. “I’m doing media and communications work, following the press coverage for all the documentary shows and movies that Nat Geo works on that stream on Disney Plus,” Gutierrez said. Passionate about the power of storytelling, Gutierrez has enjoyed the opportunity to see how the 130-year-old organization has evolved to use photos, videos and stories to spread knowledge about nature and culture. Around the organization’s 11-story office in Washington, she has met Nat Geo Explorers (one of which is Mireya the Chairman who runs a FIU Scientific Communications initiative), photographers, people who work at the magazine, and actors and production teams for documentary shows. Prior to this internship, Taylor was an NBCU affiliate and reporter for FIU’s DC Bureau South Florida Media Networkwhere she honed her skills as a journalist reporting how national news affect Miami. Landing her current internship was a three-month process that included interviews with staff from both Nat Geo and Disney Plus, but the wait was worth it. “I honestly didn’t think I would get it because of how long the process took. But I got really lucky and they were able to appreciate all my hard work – and my work ethic. They understood that I had a lot to bring to the table,” Gutierrez said. Washington has been a great place for Gutierrez to live, learn and work for the better part of the past year because of the type of work available there due to its proximity to government institutions and major media companies. In the future, Gutierrez envisions herself raising voices and telling stories that haven’t been told before in documentary shows or documentary films. She says that from the beginning she wanted to be a photojournalist, and as she has explored different types of journalism in this field, she seems to be returning to her original dream. She recommends young journalists to explore and follow their hearts. “You’ll know what kind of journalist you want to be,” she said. “Give it time, effort and attention and you will find your place.” Gutierrez is one of 120 students and alumni who interned in Washington last year. Many of these practices are facilitated by FIU in Washington, DCwhich is opening a bold and new place this fall. – By Nicole Castaneda and Eric Feldman FIU in Washington, DC, is an integrated advocacy approach aimed at enhancing FIU’s national reputation and federal support for FIU’s preeminent and emerging programs, faculty and students. The FIU team in DC collaborates with academic units to provide learning experiences and support student and graduate placement in internships and permanent employment. For more information on becoming an intern in Washington, DC, visit talentlab.fiu.edu and email Eric Feldman at [email protected]

