The UN Security Council must prioritize accountability for Russian war crimes in Ukraine

A UN Security Council session to be held today must urgently prioritize civilian protection and accountability for the litany of war crimes committed by Russian forces and call for an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine. said Amnesty International.

Russia requested the Security Council session to focus on growing concerns about the militarization of a nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine. Secretary General of the UN warned that any damage to that or other nuclear plants could result in catastrophic consequences nearby and far beyond.

The allegations we are receiving directly from Enerhodar, the town adjacent to the nuclear plant, speak volumes for the horrific impact that Russian militarization of the plant and surrounding areas is having on civilians. Amnesty International is currently investigating these disturbing reports and is urging the Security Council to do the same, said Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International.

The clear priority of the UN Security Council regarding not only Zaporizhzhya, but throughout the conflict must be to ensure the protection of civilians. Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International.

The Council should also include responsibility for the wide range of serious Russian violations in the conflict so far.

The imminent danger posed by the militarization of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is and should be the main issue for the Security Council. It appears that this militarization is part of a broader strategy by Russian forces to threaten civilians and put millions of people at grave risk. We must also keep our eye on Russia’s despicable behavior and the fact that during its six months of aggression against Ukraine, its forces have endangered and killed many civilians. We must not allow the Russian authorities to avoid responsibility.

Since the invasion, Amnesty International has documented and reported numerous violations by Russian forces, including indiscriminate attacks, the use of banned cluster munitions and extrajudicial executions. Many of these constitute war crimes, which the Security Council must condemn and pave the way for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Months of documentation of violations

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Amnesty International has spent months on the ground documenting Russian violations and war crimes. The organization has published more than a dozen press releases, briefings and reports condemning these acts and calling for accountability. The organization has also urged Ukrainian forces to take additional steps to protect civilians. As in all armed conflicts, Amnesty International calls on all parties to prioritize civilian protection and adhere to international humanitarian law.

