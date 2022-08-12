International
The UN Security Council must prioritize accountability for Russian war crimes in Ukraine
A UN Security Council session to be held today must urgently prioritize civilian protection and accountability for the litany of war crimes committed by Russian forces and call for an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine. said Amnesty International.
Russia requested the Security Council session to focus on growing concerns about the militarization of a nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine. Secretary General of the UN warned that any damage to that or other nuclear plants could result in catastrophic consequences nearby and far beyond.
The allegations we are receiving directly from Enerhodar, the town adjacent to the nuclear plant, speak volumes for the horrific impact that Russian militarization of the plant and surrounding areas is having on civilians. Amnesty International is currently investigating these disturbing reports and is urging the Security Council to do the same, said Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International.
The clear priority of the UN Security Council regarding not only Zaporizhzhya, but throughout the conflict must be to ensure the protection of civilians.
Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International.
The Council should also include responsibility for the wide range of serious Russian violations in the conflict so far.
The imminent danger posed by the militarization of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is and should be the main issue for the Security Council. It appears that this militarization is part of a broader strategy by Russian forces to threaten civilians and put millions of people at grave risk. We must also keep our eye on Russia’s despicable behavior and the fact that during its six months of aggression against Ukraine, its forces have endangered and killed many civilians. We must not allow the Russian authorities to avoid responsibility.
Since the invasion, Amnesty International has documented and reported numerous violations by Russian forces, including indiscriminate attacks, the use of banned cluster munitions and extrajudicial executions. Many of these constitute war crimes, which the Security Council must condemn and pave the way for those responsible to be brought to justice.
The clear priority of the UN Security Council regarding not only Zaporizhzhya, but the entire conflict must be to ensure the protection of civilians, Agnes Callamard said.
Months of documentation of violations
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Amnesty International has spent months on the ground documenting Russian violations and war crimes. The organization has published more than a dozen press releases, briefings and reports condemning these acts and calling for accountability. The organization has also urged Ukrainian forces to take additional steps to protect civilians. As in all armed conflicts, Amnesty International calls on all parties to prioritize civilian protection and adhere to international humanitarian law.
Below is more of Amnesty International’s work on the conflict so far:
1. Russian military conducts indiscriminate attacks during invasion of Ukraine: press release: Friday 25 February.
2. Ukraine: Cluster munitions kill child and two other civilians sheltering in preschool: press release: Sunday 27 February.
3. Russia/Ukraine: Prisoners of war must be protected from public curiosity under the Geneva Convention: press release: Monday March 7.
4. Ukraine: Russian dumb bomb airstrike kills civilians in Chernihiv investigation and new evidence: press release: Wednesday March 9.
5. Ukraine: Humanitarian corridors for civilians fleeing Russian attacks must provide security new evidence: press release: Thursday 10 March.
6. Ukraine: Besieged city of Izium at breaking point after continued attack by Russian forces new evidence: press release: Wednesday March 16.
7. A guide to how Amnesty verifies military attacks in Ukraine: Friday 18 March.
8. Everything is on fire: One month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine: open letter: Thursday March 24.
9: Ukraine: Russia’s brutal siege warfare tactics unlawfully killing civilians new testimony and investigation: press release: Friday April 1.
10. Ukraine: Apparent war crimes by Russian forces in Bucha must be investigated: quote: Monday April 4th.
11. Ukraine: Russian forces execute civilians without trial in war crimes new evidence: press release: Thursday 7 April.
12. Ukraine: Russian forces must face justice for war crimes in Kyiv Region: briefing and press release: Friday 6 May.
13. Ukraine: Hundreds killed in relentless Russian shelling of Kharkiv: report and press release: Monday 13 June.
14. Ukraine: Deadly strike on Mariupol theater a clear war crime by Russian forces: report and press release: Thursday 30 June.
15. Ukraine: Civilians killed by reckless Russian attacks on Serhiivka apartment block and beach resort: press release: Thursday 7 July.
16. Ukraine: Ukrainian war tactics endanger civilians: press release: Thursday 4 August.
Sources
2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2022/08/un-security-council-must-prioritize-accountability-for-russian-war-crimes-in-ukraine/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Boris Johnson asks energy companies to ‘cut’ costs August 12, 2022
- In the mood at Ontario 55+ Summer Games in Peterborough August 12, 2022
- Post-Widodo political jockey kicks off in Indonesia August 12, 2022
- Daniel W. Fletcher’s Runway FW22 Collection Has Been Discontinued August 12, 2022
- PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff members August 12, 2022