Kenyans anxious for news on next president, two days after close vote
NAIROBI/ELDORET, Kenya, Aug 11 (Reuters) – Kenyans filled radio and television on Thursday, increasingly anxious about news of who their next president might be, two days after election voting ended.
The East African country’s Electoral Commission (IEBC) has neither released a tally of results nor said when it plans to announce a winner, but unofficial and sometimes conflicting media counts show a fairly close race.
Veteran opposition leader and former political prisoner Raila Odinga, 77, is taking his fifth stab at the presidency. He is neck and neck with outgoing Deputy President William Ruto, 55.
Kenyan media are compiling results from images of forms the commission uploaded to its website from more than 46,000 polling stations, a mammoth task that means their calculations vary and lag far behind the amount of raw data available. .
Amid concerns that these inconsistencies could fuel claims of rigging, which fueled deadly violence after the last vote, many are urging their fellow citizens – after a largely peaceful election – to wait patiently for the official results.
Outside a butcher shop in the western town of Eldoret, dozens of men slapped each other as they gathered around to read the latest headlines and debate the relative merits of Ruto and Odinga.
But all of them expressed confidence in the commission’s ability to deliver a real result.
“This (radio) station is saying this; this station is saying that – we don’t deal with those numbers,” said 22-year-old driver Ian Kipchirchir.
“Only the IEBC (Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission) has the truth. We trust the IEBC.”
Examining newspaper headlines two streets away, Ongao Okello added: “There is so much impatience… Given the experience we have in Kenya, we have to be patient and just wait.”
More than 1,200 people were killed in the widespread violence that followed the 2007 elections, and more than 100 died after the 2017 elections.
The story adds to the scrutiny of an election commission wary of repeating the counting errors that led the Supreme Court to overturn the 2017 result and order a recount.
LOWER ATTENDANCE
The result of 2022 is being watched carefully abroad as well.
Kenya is the region’s richest economy, a stable nation in a volatile region and a close Western ally that hosts the regional headquarters of Alphabet ( GOOGL.O ), Visa ( VN ) and other international groups.
International observers were generally positive about the election, despite some last-minute printing problems, changes in procedures and inconsistencies in the announcement of results.
Amnesty International however said political parties were deliberately spreading confusion by spreading false reports.
“Several posts by candidates KENYA KWANZA and AZIMIO and their supporters have deliberately sought to misinform the electorate … about the electoral process and election results,” said a statement from the rights group, referring to Ruto and Odinga’s political alliances .
Former US ambassador Johnnie Carson – a board member of the National Democratic Institute, an election monitor – said the process needed to be reliable more than it needed to be fast.
“Technology should not override the trust and integrity citizens have in the process,” he said.
Meanwhile, the media is filling the information gap.
By 15:00 GMT on Thursday, privately owned group Nation had counted results from 89% of polling stations and had Ruto ahead with 50.20% of the vote and Odinga with 49.12%.
At the same time, the privately owned Citizen gave Ruto 49.09% of the vote and Odinga 49.51%.
According to a Reuters tally of 98 out of 291 precinct-level results forms at 15:00 GMT, Odinga had 51.5% of the vote and Ruto had 47.86%.
Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta has reached his two-term limit. He supported Odinga after the fight with Ruto after the last elections.
The winning candidate must receive 50% of the vote plus one to win, and at least a quarter of the vote in 24 of Kenya’s 47 counties. If there is no outright winner, there will be a second round of voting without the two presidential candidates currently receiving less than one percent between them.
Many Kenyans, frustrated by shifting elite alliances and fed up with price gouging and corruption, didn’t even bother to vote in Tuesday’s round.
The commission said turnout in the polls, which also included legislative and local elections, was around 65%, up from nearly 80% in 2017.
Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld and Duncan Miriri in Nairobi, Ayenat Mersie in Eldoret, Daud Yussuf in Garissa; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Toby Chopra, Alexandra Hudson and John Stonestreet
