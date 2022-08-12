After Seoul’s floods, focus on the plight of ‘banjiha’ basement dwellers

Placeholder on load item actions

SEOUL As rainwater poured into Yoon Jin-hyeoks semi-subterranean apartment on Monday, night of South Korea’s historic downpour, the 26-year-old and his two roommates struggled to pump water out of their 390-square-meter home. But the water was knee-deep in just an hour. I felt very depressed, Yoon said, as he removed mud and dirt from his home a few days later.

Yoon considers herself lucky. He survived. Just a few kilometers away, a teenager, her mother and aunt, who had Down syndrome, drowned in their semi-basement home. In a nearby neighborhood, a developmentally disabled resident escaped, but returned to rescue her cat, got trapped inside and died.

Record rainfall in some parts of South Korea this week that killed at least 11 people has drawn the spotlight on Seoul’s most vulnerable residents, who live in semi-subterranean flood hazards. The lack of funding and planning to protect hundreds of thousands of the cities’ poor, elderly and disabled has fueled widespread anger. Over the past three years, the Seoul city government has cut flood-related spending by about a third, from about $474 million to $323 million in 2022, budget documents show.

Seoul’s mayor this week announced plans to remove semi-basement units in response to the blight, which residents and experts say is only a short-term solution to growing housing and income inequality in the area around the capital. Apartment prices in Seoul have more than doubled in the past five years, with rising interest rates and mortgage loans increasingly pricing residents out of home ownership. Landlords have sharply raised rents, forcing people out of homes they can no longer afford.

Although dark, moldy and unsanitary, it was the only affordable option I could find, Yoon, a student, said of his home. I agree that it is an inhumane environment for people to live in, but we didn’t come here because we wanted to. Do we really have other options?

This week’s devastating floods are not likely to be the last. In recent years, Seoul has been increasingly exposed to extreme weather events such as heat waves and floods. Low-lying areas in southern Seoul, including the affluent Gangnam area, have been hit repeatedly. For South Korea, climate change will be felt primarily through extreme weather events, mainly floods in some areas and droughts in others, wrote the Institute for Policy Studies, a center-left think tank based in Washington.

After Monday and Tuesday’s record rainfall, terrible story emerged from those trapped inside when flood pressure closed their front doors. Some escaped through ground-level windows that are often barricaded with metal bars as a security measure. These houses, or banjihas, gained global attention after their depiction in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite.

An elderly couple, aged 90 and 87, knocked on their window for help as the water rushed in on their chests and an upstairs neighbor opened the window for them to escape, Korean media reported. A 67-year-old man who lived alone was watching television when she noticed that her living room was filled with water. As neighbors tried to remove the metal safety bars with a saw, the glass in her front door cracked, relieving the water pressure and allowing her to escape.

These stories have sparked public outcry, prompting calls for more resources and attention to public services for marginalized communities, as well as an overhaul of the country’s housing and climate policies to protect them.

This flash flood reminded us once again that disasters do not treat everyone equally. In particular, it was more harmful to socially disadvantaged, low-income and disabled people living in basements, said Jang Hye-young, a lawmaker from Liberal minority Justice Party and a disability rights advocate.

The cramped, tiny apartments that barely get sunlight are a relic of the 1970s, when many basements were built as bunkers in case of a North Korean attack. They were initially forbidden to live in, but were converted into rental units due to the housing crisis. There are about 330,000 banjiha houses nationwide, with about 200,000 in Seoul, according to the 2020 Census.

On Wednesday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said it would ban such spaces and announced a plan that offers cash incentives and a grace period of 10 to 20 years to convert banjiha homes to non-residential use. The bathroom spaces would then be repurposed into warehouses or other facilities. The city government proposed public rental housing as alternative housing for residents.

The policy we are working on is not a makeshift solution, but a fundamental one to protect security and provide our citizens with housing stability, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said in a statement.

For many, Oh’s commitment was a deja vu moment from 2010, when another major flood inundated the Seoul metro area. Under Oh, who served as mayor between 2006 and 2011, the city proposed a ban on issuing new building permits for banjiha units.

In 2012, the national government passed new laws to ban the construction of new banjiha apartments in commonly flooded areas. However, 40,000 new banjiha units have been built in the capital since then, according to the city.

This week’s revised plan was criticized by both disability rights advocates and housing experts, who say it ignores fundamental housing inequalities in South Korea.

It sounds good in the short term, but it is unrealistic and empty, said Jang, the lawmaker. Without solving fundamental problems such as the lack of public rental housing in the metropolitan area, the excessive burden of housing costs on low-income families, and the inadequacy of the institutional rent control system, an announcement alone will not solve anything like should.

In response to the recent major flood, Oh pledged that the city government would increase spending on flood prevention services. Under his successor, who served from 2011 to 2020, the budget for flood prevention increased every year until 2019, though it has fallen since then. City officials say the budget was cut because major projects were completed.

But housing experts say city planners should prioritize flood prevention, especially for affordable housing units.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government cutting the flood prevention budget was the wrong thing to do. To prevent damage from natural disasters, you need to prepare for them when there is no disaster, said Kwon Dae-jung, a professor of real estate studies at Myongji University in Seoul.

With rising housing prices and a shortage of public rental housing to accommodate residents leaving banjiha units, policymakers need to devise long-term and comprehensive policies, said Kim Seung-hee, a housing welfare expert at Kangwon National University in Korea. of the South.

A major cause of rising house prices is rising income inequality between classes, generations and regions, which are influenced by larger economic and social trends. Policymakers must meet these challenges by systematically creating an expansion of public rental housing and housing subsidies, Kim said.