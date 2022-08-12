Drought across Europe is drying up rivers, killing fish and shrinking cropsExBulletin



Darko Vojinovic/AP

Darko Vojinovic/AP

LUX, France Once upon a time, a river ran through it. Now, white dust and thousands of dead fish cover the wide chasm that winds between rows of trees in France’s Burgundy region in what was the Tille River in the village of Lux.

From dry and cracked reservoirs in Spain to falling water levels in major arteries such as the Danube, Rhine and Po, an unprecedented drought is affecting almost half of the European continent. It is harming farm economies, forcing water restrictions, causing wildfires and threatening aquatic species.

For almost two months, there has been no significant rainfall in Western, Central and Southern Europe. And the dry spell is expected to continue in what experts say could be the worst drought in 500 years.

Climate change is exacerbating conditions as hotter temperatures accelerate evaporation, thirsty plants take up more moisture, and reduced winter snowfall limits fresh water supplies available for summer irrigation. Europe is not alone in the crisis, with drought conditions also reported in East Africa, the western United States and northern Mexico.

While walking the 15-meter-wide (50-foot) river bed at Lux, Jean-Philippe Couasn, chief technician at the local Federation for Fisheries and Aquatic Environment Protection, listed the types of fish that had died in Tile.

“It’s heartbreaking,” he said. “On average, about 8,000 liters (about 2,100 gallons) per second flow… And now, zero liters.”

In some upstream areas, some of the trout and other freshwater species can be accommodated in pools via fish ladders. But such systems are not available everywhere.

Without rain, the river “will continue to empty. And yes, all the fish will die. … They’re trapped upstream and downstream, there’s no water coming in, so the oxygen level will continue to decrease as the (water) volume goes down,” Couasn said. “These are species that will gradually disappear.”

Jean-Pierre Sonvico, the federation’s regional head, said diverting fish to other rivers will not help because those waterways are also affected, which will lead to overcrowding and more deaths.

“Yeah, it’s dramatic because what can we do? Nothing,” he said. “We’re waiting, hoping for rain storms, but the storms are very localized so we can’t count on it.”



Nicholas Garriga/AP

Nicholas Garriga/AP

The European Commission’s Joint Research Center warned this week that drought conditions will worsen and potentially affect 47% of the continent.

Andrea Toreti, a senior researcher at the European Drought Observatory, said that a drought in 2018 was so extreme that there were no similar events for the last 500 years, “but this year, I think it’s really worse” .

For the next three months, “we still see a very high risk of dry conditions over western and central Europe as well as the United Kingdom,” Toreti said.

The current situation is the result of long periods of dry weather caused by changes in global weather systems, said meteorologist Peter Hoffmann of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research near Berlin.

“Only in summer we feel it the most”, he said. “But actually the drought increases throughout the year.”

Climate change has reduced temperature differences between regions, reducing the forces that drive the jet stream that normally brings wet Atlantic weather to Europe, he said.

A weaker or unstable jet stream could result in extremely hot air coming into Europe from North Africa, leading to prolonged periods of heat. The reverse is also true, when a polar vortex of cold air from the Arctic can cause freezing conditions south of where it would normally reach.

Hoffmann said the observations in recent years have all been at the upper end of what existing climate models predicted.

The drought has led some European countries to impose restrictions on water use and maritime transport is at risk on the Rhine and Danube.

The Rhine could reach critical low levels in the coming days, making it increasingly difficult to transport goods, including coal and gasoline. On the Danube, authorities in Serbia have begun dredging sand to deepen the waterway and keep ships moving smoothly.

In neighboring Hungary, large parts of the famous Lake Velence near Budapest have been turned into patches of dried mud, covering small boats. Aeration and water circulation devices have been installed to protect wildlife, but water quality has deteriorated to the point where a swimming ban has been imposed at one beach on weekends.

The reaches of the Po, Italy’s longest river, are so low that barges and boats sunk decades ago are resurfacing.

The drought has also affected southern England, which received just 10% of its average rainfall in July. Firefighters are battling an unprecedented number of grass fires and people in some areas have been banned from watering their lawns.



Anna Szilagyi/AP

Anna Szilagyi/AP

The Rivers Trust charity said England’s chalk streams that allow underground springs to bubble through the spongy layer of rock are drying up, endangering aquatic wildlife such as anglers and trout.

Even in countries like Spain and Portugal, which are used to long periods without rain, there have been major consequences. In the Spanish region of Andalusia, some avocado farmers have had to sacrifice hundreds of trees to save others from drying out, as the Vinuela reservoir in Malaga province fell to just 13% of capacity, down 55% from a year ago.

Some European farmers are using tap water for their cattle in areas where ponds and streams have dried up, using up to 100 liters (26 gallons) per day per cow.

In normally verdant Burgundy, home to the source of Paris’ Seine River, the grass has turned yellow-brown and tractors kick up giant clouds of dust.

Baptiste Colson, who owns dairy cows and grows food crops in the village of Moloy, said his animals are suffering from the drought, with the quality and quantity of milk declining.

The 31-year-old head of the local Jeunes Agriculteurs (Young Farmers) union said he has been forced to dip into his winter fodder supply in August.

“That’s the biggest concern,” Colson said.

EU corn production is expected to be 12.5 million tonnes below last year and sunflower production is forecast to be 1.6 million tonnes lower, according to a report from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Colson expects at least a 30% drop in corn yields, a major problem for feeding his cows.

“We know we’re going to have to buy feed … so the cows can keep producing milk,” he said. From an economic point of view, the cost will be high”.