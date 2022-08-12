Drought in England was declared in parts after months of little rain





Counties across the UK, including some as far north as those in traditionally wetter Scotland, have experienced worsening drought conditions in recent weeks, but England has been hardest hit.

The National Drought Group met on Friday and announced that the south, south-west and south-east of England were in drought, along with central and east England, now in drought.

The group made the announcement amid the country’s fourth heat wave since June and following England’s driest July since 1935. Southern England received just 17% of its average rainfall in July, according to the UK Met office. The UK has experienced below average rainfall almost every month since the start of 2021.

Several rivers across England have dried up in parts, including the Thames, which runs through London. Officials have been re-oxygenating rivers and saving fish where levels are low. Water levels in reservoirs are also falling rapidly.

The drought declaration means water companies and governments can implement drought plans without seeking permission from ministers. The companies will almost certainly impose more bans on the hoses that are already in place for millions of people, forcing them to water gardens and wash cars without a hose and refrain from filling swimming pools with paddling in the continuing tide of of the heat. Companies can also draw more water from rivers and other sources to ensure supplies. Friday’s announcement places the declared area under an amber drought alert, meaning several indicators — including rainfall, river levels and flows, reservoir storage and groundwater levels — are very low. The amber alert is one level below the more severe red alert and means there is likely to be stress on water supplies, reduced agricultural and crop yields, localized fires and impacts on wildlife and their habitats. according to a report by the country’s Environment Agency, which convenes the National Drought Group. London Fire Brigade had warned of “dry” conditions this week and an “extreme fire risk” across the capital as temperatures are expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday and grass — from lawns to public parks and heath — it’s dry and brown without the usual rainfall. Parts of the capital, including homes and parks, were hit by fires on July 19 during a record heat wave. Concerns grow about food safety Parts of the UK typically experience drought conditions every five to 10 years. However, some experts are comparing this to the early stage of a severe drought in 1975-76, which was also caused by a combination of extreme heat and consecutive months of low rainfall. Hard-hit southern England has had no rain at all in August, and the Center for Ecology and Hydrology has said drought conditions could continue until at least October. The agency looks just months ahead, and climate scientists have warned that if next winter is as dry as last winter, the UK’s food security could be at risk. While a lack of rain and heat are the causes of drought, around 3.1 billion liters of water are lost every day in England and Wales through leaks in the nations aging infrastructure. Consumer groups and experts have called on water companies to do more to plug leaks. Liz Bentley, CEO of the Royal Meteorological Society, said there were real concerns about the drought’s impact on food security. “There are a number of crops that are really struggling because of the lack of rainfall, like potato production here that relies on rainfall, they usually don’t get water from anywhere else to irrigate the fields. Even some of the other crops that get water from rivers, for example, to irrigate fields, they’re really struggling right now,” Bentley told CNN. “Even in the current conditions, yields will go down for a number of crops and the price of these things will go up, and obviously that’s because of the drought here in the UK. But there are other things going on across Europe.” About 63% of land across the European Union and the United Kingdom is under drought warnings or alerts issued by the European Drought Monitor, meaning there is insufficient soil moisture. This is an area almost the size of India, or the three largest US states of Alaska, Texas and California combined. On 17% of the land, drought conditions are more severe, meaning that vegetation is stressed. Experts are warning that the drought could continue into the fall, or even winter, which is when the nation typically gets most of its rain to store for drier parts of the year. Another dry winter would further stress food security. “It’s going to continue into the fall and then really, we don’t know beyond that. It depends on if we see any significant rain — good steady rain that replenishes the water table,” Bentley said. “What we don’t want right now are heavy, thundery downpours because the ground is so dry that the water just runs off. It doesn’t soak into the ground.”

