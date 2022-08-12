International Women’s Champions Cup 2022: Teams, schedule, how to watch





The WICC will be broadcast live worldwide in 175+ markets and territories on DAZN as well as free-to-air on DAZN’s dedicated women’s football YouTube channel. Four of the best teams in women’s football meet this month at the 2022 Women’s International Champions Cup (WICC), and DAZN as well as DAZN’s dedicated women’s football YouTube channel will broadcast every minute of the action live on 175 markets and territories worldwide. Portland Thorns FC hosts the event again, featuring Mexican side CF Monterrey along with European powers Olympique Lyonnais and Chelsea. The four-match event will feature many of the world’s best players including World Cup winners, Olympic medalists and Champions League winners. Played over two days at Providence Park, the competition features two of the best clubs from North America and Europe, with all four teams having won with profits over the past year. The format consists of two doubles, with the winners of each of Wednesday’s matches in Sunday’s final. Here’s everything you need to know about WICC 2022, including information and broadcast dates: International Women’s Champions Cup 2022: Schedule, fixtures The full schedule of events is as follows, with all four matches available both live and on demand: date Time (PT; CET) match Wednesday, August 17 18:00; 3:00 in the morning Olympique Lyonnais vs. Chelsea Wednesday, August 17 20:30; 5:30 in the morning Portland Thorns FC vs CF Monterrey Sat. August 20 5:00 p.m.; 2:00 in the morning Match for 3rd place Sat. August 20 8:00 pm; 5:00 am ultimate International Women’s Champions Cup 2022: Stream information, how to watch WICC will be available live and on-demand with commentary in English and French for matches with Olympique Lyonnais. Fans can also tune in on DAZN DAZN’s women’s soccer YouTube channel in more than 175 markets and territories across Europe, North America, Asia and Africa. The full list of territories can be found below. Fans can sign up for DAZN at www.DAZN.com or by downloading the DAZN app on a wide range of connected devices, including smart TVs, PCs, smartphones, tablets and game consoles. Fans can visit DAZN’s women’s soccer YouTube channel here. International Women’s Champions Cup 2022: Where can I watch? More than 175 markets and territories will have exclusive coverage of the tournament on DAZNand DAZN’s women’s soccer YouTube channel, including: Afghanistan

terrestrial islands

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

ANTARCTICA

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

bangladesh

Belgium

Ben

butane

Bosnia and Herzegovina

BOTSWANA

Bouvet Island

British Indian Ocean Territory

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Christmas Island

Cocos (Keling) Islands.

Comoros

Congo

Cook Islands

croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Djibouti

East Timor

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Falkland Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

FIJI

France

French Polynesia

French Southern Territories

It’s wrong

The Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Guam

Guernsey

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Heard Islands and McDonald Islands

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Indonesia

iraq

Ireland

Isle of Man

Israel

Ital

Ivory Coast

Japan

Jersey

Jordan

Kazakhstan

kenya

Kiribati

Where did he go

Kyrgyzstan

laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Macedonia

Madagascar

MALAWI

Maldives

mountain

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

MOZAMBIQUE

N. Mariana Islands

Namibia

Nauru

Nepal

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zeland

Nigeria

Niger

Niue

Norfolk Island

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Pitcairn

poland

Portugal

Qatar

reunion

Romania

RWANDA

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Helena

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome & Principe

SENEGAL

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Africa

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

South Korea

South Sudan

Spain

Sri Lanka

Saint Helena and Ascension Island

Saint Pierre & Miquelon

Svalbard and Jan Mayen

Swaziland

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Togo

Tokelau

Tonga

Tunisia

Turkey

TURKMENISTAN

Tuvalu

Uganda

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United Republic of Tanzania

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Virgin Islands,

Wallis and Futuna

West Bank (State of Palestine)

Western Sahara

Zambia

zimbabwe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dazn.com/en-US/news/soccer/2022-womens-international-champions-cup-teams-schedule-how-to-watch/1225nbaugpc931veo14a682s1m The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos