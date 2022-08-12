Future extremely bleak for Afghanistan unless massive human rights overhaul, experts warn

The future is extremely bleak for Afghans unless more is done by the international community Make sure the Taliban change it mode of operation and respects its human rights obligationsthey said inside a statement.

Experts recalled that after the Taliban seized power last August, they had called on the international community to take strict action to protect Afghans from violations such as arbitrary detention, summary executions, internal displacement and illegal restrictions on rights. their human.

Failure to deliver

A year later, we repeat this call, they said. Despite numerous commitments to protect human rights, the Taliban have not only failed to fulfill their promises, but also reversed much of the progress done in the last two decades.

Furthermore, the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan, which has already caused immeasurable damage to millions, shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, it is expected to get worse, they added, in part because of the cutoff of international aid and the freezing of Afghan assets abroad.





UNICEF/Sayed Bidel Women receive food rations at a food distribution site in Herat, Afghanistan.

Attack on women and girls

Experts said that the Taliban have committed a series of human rights violations, with the virtual erasure of women and girls from society, as well as their systematic oppression, being particularly scandalous.

Nowhere else in the world has there been such a widespread, systematic and comprehensive attack on the rights of women and girls every aspect of their lives is being restricted under the guise of morality and through the instrumentalization of religion. Discrimination and violence cannot be justified on any basis.

Unfortunately, there is little indication that the human rights situation is turning a corner, they said.

There is no trust

Indeed, daily reports of violence including extrajudicial killings, disappearances, arbitrary detentions, torture, increased risks of exploitation faced by women and girls, including for the purposes of children and forced marriage, and a breakdown of the state in fact, they don’t give us any confidence that the Taliban have any intention to do good in its commitment to respect human rights”.

Citizens now have no means of redress as the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission has been abolished, along with other independent oversight mechanisms and institutions.

The administration of justice has also been compromised. The law in force is unclear and judges and other officials have been replaced, which has particularly affected women.

The prospects for peace are dim

Experts pointed to other violations, such as restrictions on press freedom and increased attacks on religious and ethnic minorities, some of which were claimed by the ISIL-KP terrorist group. They also highlighted how journalists, activists, academics and artists have or they left the country, quit their jobs or went into hiding.

Moreover, in the absence of an inclusive and representative government, the prospects for long-term peace, reconciliation and stability will remain minimal.

of Actually authorities seek international recognition and legitimacy. unfortunately, they continue to abuse almost all human rights standards refusing to offer even a modicum of respect to ordinary Afghans, especially women and girls, experts said.

Most recently, the Taliban appeared to be harboring the leader of Al Qaeda. Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed last week in a US drone strike, which experts said also raised concerns about violations of international law.

Until that demonstrates important steps towards respect for human rightsincluding the immediate reopening of girls’ secondary schools and restoring their access to quality education, they should not be in the way of recognition.





UNICEF/Sayed Bidel A family drinks tea at home in Herat, Afghanistan.

Actions of authorities

In addition to respecting their international obligations, experts have called on the Taliban fully implement human rights standardsincluding respecting the rights of women and girls for education, employment and participation in public life.

of Actually the authorities should all girls high schools open immediatelyAND removing restrictions on women’s mobility, dress, employment and participation. The rights of minority communities must also be respected.

The Taliban are also asked to respect the general amnesty and immediately stop all retaliation against members of the former government’s security forces, other officials and civil society, especially human rights defenders, including women.

Furthermore, human rights monitors and humanitarians should be allowed free and unhindered access throughout the country, including in sensitive locations such as detention facilities.

They also demanded that the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, bar associations and other relevant unions be reinstated immediately and allowed to operate freely and independently.

International appeal

The experts also described the steps that the international community should take.

They include ensuring that civilians have equal access to humanitarian aidand supporting ongoing initiatives by Afghan women a strategy for promoting the rights of women and girlswith clear standards and expectations.

Countries are also required to maintain and/or adopt sustainable and robust humanitarian exceptions within sanctions regimes to ensure compliance with international human rights and humanitarian law.

Such measures must be fit for purpose, ensure that sanctions measures do not interfere with protected humanitarian action under international lawand work to remedy current humanitarian crises and for it preventing sanctions from further exacerbating humanitarian human rights crises being faced by the Afghan people, they said.

The role of UN experts

The 20 experts who issued the statement were all appointed by the UN Human Rights Council.

They include Richard Bennett, The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, and other Special Rapporteurs who monitor and report on issues such as the situation of human rights defenders around the world.

These independent experts receive their mandates from the Council and act in their individual capacity. They are neither UN staff nor are they paid for their work.