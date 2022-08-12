No official results yet in Kenya’s presidential electionExBulletin

As Kenyans wait for the final results, the electoral commission has done something new this year. Has posted some early results online, but this seems to be causing confusion.

Three days after the presidential election, Kenya is still awaiting official results. But something new is happening in these elections, something that election experts call a victory for transparency. However, it is causing confusion. NPR’s Eyder Peralta reports.

EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: It’s so cold here in Nairobi that people in the Kibera neighborhood set tires on fire to keep warm. Everyone is listening to a radio or looking at their cell phones, trying to decipher what is going on with their presidential election. All the major news networks are doing their calculations and showing different results. Some have Deputy President William Ruto at the helm, others former opposition leader Raila Odinga. James Odero says he is confused.

JAMES ODERO: Everyone should read a result, but they are giving different results. See? That is why we do not believe now.

PERALTA: Just a few hours after voting ended, the electoral commission published the results from almost all of the approximately 46,000 voting centers. For the first time ever, all forms are available online, and news organizations are adding to those forms. Odero’s friend, Kevin Owino, tells him that different results are actually exactly how this should work.

KEVIN OWINO: Because they are different companies that are made with different people – they start at different times. So you should not wait for a result from different people before they finish.

PERALTA: After Owino’s explanation, everyone nods. They agree that what matters is that in the end, everyone should come up with the same answer. This pragmatism is something new in a neighborhood known for violent protests against the results of the presidential election. I asked them, what if their candidate’s math differs from the news stations’ and election board’s math?

SAMUEL OGUTA: We will try to ask my presidential candidate to give us a reason why he disputes the result.

PERALTA: So you’d like to see the math?

OGUTA: Yes, show me the math.

PERALTA: This time, says Samuel Oguta, they will only take to the streets if they are convinced that the numbers are ready.

RICHARD KLEIN: I think everyone is very surprised at how well it worked.

PERALTA: This is Richard Klein, director of election programs at the National Democratic Institute, who is in Kenya monitoring the election. He says that in the 1990s, elections around the world became more transparent when officials began posting results outside polling stations. Kenya did so in 2017, but there were allegations that the results were rigged after those forms reached Nairobi. The dispute led to a brand new election, but also led to widespread violence that left dozens dead. Now political parties and Kenyans have all the raw data to double check the results coming out of the electoral commission.

KLEIN: It’s absolutely a step forward. It is a tremendous improvement in transparency.

PERALTA: And that could help build confidence in the electoral system in a country where turnout this time was extremely low.

By the time we reach the computing center for presidential candidate William Ruto, dozens of employees start getting up from their computers.

UNIDENTIFIED STAFF: We’re done.

PERALTA: Was it done?

UNIDENTIFIED STAFF: Yes.

PERALTA: Wait. Like, you’re done counting.

UNIDENTIFIED STAFF: Yeah, yeah. That’s why you’re late to the party.

PERALTA: (Laughter).

Collins Kipono(ph), one of the campaign’s legal strategists, says they hired more than 400 people who spent two days looking at those 46,000 forms. They compared what was online with what their party agents gathered and then added it all up.

So you’re confident you know who the winner of this election is?

COLLINS KIPONO: It’s not even a matter of faith. We know because the numbers don’t lie. One plus one can never be 11.

PERALTA: Of course, in Kenya, elections have never been so simple. Indeed, as late as this morning, news stations inexplicably stopped counting, leaving Kenyans worried.

Eyder Peralta, NPR News, Nairobi.

(Audio of “TIMBUKTU FASSO” by AMINE BOUHAFA)

