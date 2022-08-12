Indian incentives; Managing Korea – Deadline

Welcome back to another edition of International Insider. This week, you have me, Jesse Whittock, taking you through big stories from beyond the shores of the US.

Indian incentives

Enticing them to: Indian TV production is one of the big emerging international stories of 2022 and the country is desperate to attract more overseas players to its shores after a difficult pandemic. Our Asia contributing editor, Liz Shackleton, took a deep dive into a new 30% cash discount that the country’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has rolled out over the past few months. Here’s the science part: the incentive will reimburse up to 30% of qualifying expenses up to about INR 20 million ($260,000). An additional 5% (INR5M/$65,000) may be achieved for productions with larger Indian crews. To qualify, productions must receive I&B approval and spend a minimum of INR 25 million ($325,000). There are a few more caveats, but Liz explains it better than I can, so read it here. Sources say the (relatively modest) incentive will be beneficial to indie projects looking for the last financial piece of the puzzle. As is often the case, nothing is completely straightforward in India, and some fine points are still unclear — including how each project is priced, how long it will take to get the discount and script approvals, plus day-to-day issues. logistics for international productions. But make no mistake: India is going international, and you’ll soon be seeing a lot more of this beautiful country on the big or small screen.

Also in Asia: Liz reported on the 29 projects shortlisted for this year’s Asian Project Market (AMP) at the Busan International Film Festival. New works by Thailand’s Aditya Assarat, China’s Wang Qi, Vietnam’s Le Bao and Myanmar’s Maung Sun, whose producing partner Ma Aeint is currently in prison, sentenced to three years of hard labor by the military junta harsh of the country. Ma Aeint is still attached as a producer on Maung Sun’s project Future Laobans and we will wait to see how things develop. For a complete list of APM elections, click here.

Under Korean Management

From ‘The Squid Game’ to Super-Agent: Soyoung Lee is a South Korean talent agent you need on your radar. The founder of one of the country’s largest agencies, Saram Entertainment, she is the face behind the company she represents Squid game star Hoyeon, Kinha Kim from Apple TV+’s Pachinko and Yeri Han from the Academy Award nomination to the pain. Like Netflix Squid game has taken the entertainment world by storm and its biggest stars sign with major US agencies, Soyoung has been quietly tending to the interests of her bulging book of Korean stars. As opposed to losing her clients to stateside rivals, she told Max in a wide-ranging interview that she even believes the explosion of Korean TV means she can eventually find American actors working in her country. What a truly intriguing twist for television and film that would be. With Paramount Global head honcho Bob Bakish recently pointing to Korea as a key territory for Paramount+ and content budgets in the country having increased significantly, we’ll be keeping a close eye on developments.

On location in Locarno

On the “Bullet Train”: To Zac Ntim, who wrote this message after a trip to Switzerland’s trendy film festival. Locarno attracted big crowds and big stars for its 75th edition, which kicked off last week with a lengthy opening ceremony followed by the premiere of the international action comedy festival Bullet train. The packed opening night celebration took place in Locarno’s famous Piazza Grande and was a return to form for the festival after a full cancellation in 2020 and a reduced version last year. Despite a mixed critical response, Bullet train was well received by festival goers, who gave the film a standing ovation as it was introduced with a surprise video call from star Brad Pitt.

Award season: While Pitt didn’t make it to Locarno in person, his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson walked through the Piazza, where he was presented with the festival’s Davide Campari Excellence Award. Shows what just giving back can do for you. In fact, Taylor-Johnson was the first of several high-profile names to hit the festival to receive awards, along with Jason Blum, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Matt Dillon, who received the festival’s lifetime achievement award. an honor he said Deadline comes with a positive and negative comic balance. “I’m too young,” he joked. “But I do it because I hope there will be a director here who will say, ‘Good job,’ because I’m only as good as the directors I work with.” The festival has yet to award awards for its official competition section, but German director Lukas Nathrath took home the top prize in the First First sidebar for unfinished debut feature projects. One Last Evening. The prize comes with €50,000 ($51,500) in post-production services from Switzerland- and Germany-based production house Cinegrell. The festival ends on Monday. For more Locarno coverage, read here.

Depp Impact

Johnny is Louis: Johnny Depp finally made a headline this week that had nothing to do with his ongoing court drama. Melanie provided the scoop by revealing a first look at Depp as King Louis XV of France in director Maïwenn’s historical love story Jeanne du Barry. Social media predictably exploded as news of the image, which shows a side profile of a heavily made-up Depp, spread like wildfire. Production company Why Not also confirmed that filming quietly began on July 26, with the resulting film marking Depp’s first film role in three years and coming shortly after he won his wild, tumultuous and often controversial trial concerning defamation against ex-wife Amber Heard. Read Mel’s full story here.

Widespread racism in UK TV and film

Cursing report: In Britain, there is a lot of talk about how the film and television industry can eradicate – or at least begin to really address – racism. Sadly, many feel those words are rarely backed up by action, and a Bectu survey published this week found that 61% of ethnic minority respondents were experiencing racism at work. Similar numbers had witnessed racism and/or said it had affected career progression. Systems for reporting incidents of racism were found to be completely ineffective and there was a huge lack of confidence in the ability of broadcasters and unions to deal with complaints. Really depressing stuff. “It is now the job of industry leaders to listen to our demands and formulate a reporting body on racism,” said Bectu Chief Philippa Childs. “It’s not too late to tackle racism in broadcasting and we will keep the pressure on until we see real progress.” With the Edinburgh Television Festival just around the corner, the time for real action is now. Read on for more.

Lars Von Trier’s diagnosis

Director Lars Von Trier poses for photographers after arriving at the premiere of ‘The House That Jack Built’ at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 14, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision /AP)



“In a good mood”: Sad news after Lars Von Trier’s longtime producer Louise Vesth revealed that the Oscar-nominated, Palme d’Or-winning director at Cannes has Parkinson’s disease. The diagnosis was made public “to avoid speculation” leading up to the premiere of Von Trier’s upcoming series Kingdom Exodus, which was unveiled as a selection of TIFF’s Primetime program on Wednesday. Von Trier will continue to work on the show, and Vesth said the Dane is “in good spirits and being treated for his symptoms.” Deadline wishes him well.

Fundamentals

🌶️ Hot: Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter) will play Hollywood royalty Cary Grant in a biopic drama for ITV and BritBox International, Max wrote on Monday.

🌶️ Another: Baz scored a scoop by revealing that 61st Street star Tosin Cole has topped the Blue story creator Rapman’s Netflix series Supacell.

🌶️ A third: The second season of Catchingwell, it nabbed the coveted August Bank Holiday slot on BBC One in the UK previously plagued by ratings hits bodyguard AND eve.

🧑‍💼 New job: Former Bron Studios executive David Davoli joins Anonymous Content as President of International. Andreas broke this.

🎤Address: British news broadcaster Emily Maitlis will deliver the influential James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival later this month.

🤝 Completed agreement: Nancy was first with the news that Universal International Pictures has struck a deal that will see Majid At Fattaim Distribution release its films in Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries.

🏆 The latest awards: Park Chan-wook’s The decision to leave will represent Korea in the international film category at next year’s Oscars, a first-time opportunity for the acclaimed auteur.

🏆 Cash register: Alia Bhatt’s dark comedy about domestic violence Boyfriend secured Netflix’s highest global opening for an Indian non-English film, according to Caroline Frost.

🇺🇦 Ukraine 1: Max revealed that Oscar-nominated producer Dan Tolmor is creating a film based on a Canadian ‘lone wolf’ sniper who fought the Russians in the early months of the invasion, tentatively titled The Good War.

🇺🇦 Ukraine 2: An anthology series documenting the early days of the Russian occupation, Those who stayedcomes from Red Arrow International Studios and FILM.UA.

🇺🇦 Ukraine 3: I reported that the Ukrainian Producers’ Organization had finished filming its latest film from inside the war-torn country, in the form of the document Mariupol. Hope not lost.

