Airlines are adding new international routes amid a summer of cancellations and rising demand





The summer of 2022 was – and still is – marked by high demand for travel and a record number of flight delays and cancellations. In many cases, airlines remain planned and insufficientand millions passengers were trapped. To cope with the situation, airlines are making the decision to fly only the routes they can physically support – while at the same time trying to satisfy passenger demand. In 2021 and 2022, airlines announced dozens and dozens of new routes and destinations, mostly in the continental US. In any given year before 2022, Southwest Airlines – on average – may have added one new destination to its schedule. In 2021-2022, the airline announced more than three dozen. Jet Blue had announced 29 new routes. Delta weighed about two dozen. Airlines were struggling to respond quickly to rapidly growing demand from travelers at the same time that they didn’t have the staff to operate the flights to support that demand. And then, one by one, airlines canceled almost all of them. Clearly they didn’t have the staff to support the original routes they already had. of the chaos of this summer was the result. As these airlines try to stabilize their schedules, they are turning to overseas flights to make it happen. If airline executives learned one thing during the pandemic, it’s that travelers are looking to fly to new and different destinations with mature social distancing, not the usual location suspects. And as we enter the fourth quarter of 2022, major US airlines are now focusing on many of those international long-haul destinations. Delta has announced new flights from Atlanta to Capetown and from Los Angeles to Tahiti. American has announced new routes for this year and next – from New York to Doha, Qatar and from Seattle to Bangalore, India. And United has doubled and tripled across the Atlantic, scheduling flights from Newark to Nice, France; Azores; Bergen, Norway; Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife, Spain and from Washington, DC to Amman, Jordan. In doing so, United became the world’s largest transatlantic airline—bigger than British Airways, Lufthansa Group, and Delta, for example—and United now serves 25% more destinations across the Atlantic Ocean than American and Delta combined. And the airline also increased service between Chicago and Zurich and Milan, as well as Denver to Munich and Boston to London. What this means is that all these airlines are moving and repositioning their assets and assigning larger capacity aircraft to fly these routes. The losers here, in many cases, are secondary US cities that are losing service. What about flight tickets? As with the launch of any new route, Delta, United and American are offering discounted fares to these new cities, especially during the fourth quarter, when traffic is historically lighter. But what they are really doing is preparing for what they project will be a record number of passengers next summer across the Atlantic. Trending news

