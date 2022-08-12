Mitchell Tenpenny was added to the Sanford International concert





August 12, 2022

Paul Heinert

Sanford Health Media Relations

605-366-2432 / [email protected] SIOUX FALLS, SD Platinum-selling Nashville recording artist Mitchell Tenpenny will join headliner Sam Hunt for the Sanford International LIVE! on Thursday, September 15 at Great Shots in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The concert is part of a full week of events during Sanford International, September 12-18. Concert tickets start at $65 and include field admission to the opening round of the Sanford International on Friday, September 16. Concert tickets and Sanford International tickets can be purchased at sanfordinternational.com/tickets. Doors open at 18:00 and the concert is scheduled to take place at 19:15 We always knew we wanted to add an opener for Sam Hunt, and Mitchell Tenpenny is the perfect artist to kick off an unforgettable night of music and entertainment, said Josh Brewster, Sanford International tour director. To book both of these incredible performers for our first concert of the tour will be hard to top. Since the release of his debut single, Drunk Me, Tenpenny has set new standards for breakthrough success in country music. The 2X Platinum-certified #1 hit, which has amassed over 550 million on-demand streams, was taken from his 2018 debut album, Telling All My Secrets, and gave him the best first-week performance of any Major label debut LP. Since then, he has been nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Breakthrough Video (Drunk Me) at the CMT Music Awards, and has seen his singles Alcohol You Later and Anything She Says certified gold. Sanford International LIVE! is brought to you by our community partners Bell Inc. and EMC. VIP ticket packages and private suites are available while supplies last. Please contact the tour office at 605-271-7825 for more information. About Sanford International

The Sanford International, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of Sept. 12-18, with a $2 million purse. In its fifth year, Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through tournament proceeds and through direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tour, please visit sanfordinternational.com. You can also follow the tournament on social networks via Facebook, I tweetAND Instagram. ###

