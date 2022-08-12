



A Kenyan election commission official counts the votes A Kenyan election commission official counts votes after the official closing of polling stations during Kenya’s general election in Nairobi on August 9. LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images August 12, 2022, 3:25 p.m Do you have a nose for international news? Test your knowledge with our weekly quiz! Do you have comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts. Do you have a nose for international news? Test your knowledge with our weekly quiz! 1. Including a new infusion of military aid announced Monday, about how much such aid has the United States given to Ukraine so far during the Biden administration? 40 billion dollars

10 billion dollars

2 billion dollars

550 million dollars The need for continued international support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia is clear, argues Alexey Kovalev. 2. Which mediating country brokered a ceasefire after fighting broke out between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza last weekend? United States

Lebanon

Morocco

Egypt 3. Kenyans are still awaiting the final results of Tuesday’s general election. The race between presidential candidates Raila Odinga and William Ruto was expected to be close. Unusually for Kenyan politics, none of the candidates come from the country’s largest ethnic group. What is the name of that group? Kikuyu

Kalenjin

Luo 4. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffled his cabinet this week as he fought to avoid scrutiny of his party’s ties to which religious organization? The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Roman Catholic Church

Unification Church

African Methodist Episcopal Church Eyes turned on Japan’s ruling parties’ ties to the Unification Church after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated, with his killer citing the leaders’ ties to the church as his motive. 5. On Thursday, Argentina’s Central Bank raised interest rates amid persistent inflation. How much do Argentine economists predict that the annual inflation rate will be by the end of the year? 30 percent

60 percent

90 percent

130 percent 6. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to several countries this week as he launched the new US strategy for which region? Central Asia

Northern Europe

central America

Sub-Saharan Africa FP Robbie Gramer previewed the new strategy last week. 7. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in hot water for what latest scandal? Using campaign funds to host a family birthday party

Intelligence services intercept a phone of opposition politicians

His deputy publicly contradicting him on the war in Ukraine

Insulting an appearance of former ministers Mitsotakis has denied knowledge of the wiretapping, but many aides and senior officials have already resigned over the incident. 8. Drought has caused dangerously low water levels in which major German river, which travels from the Swiss Alps through Germany and into the Netherlands? Danube

Elbe

Rhine FP Elisabeth Braw explains the importance of the Rhine in the German economy. 9. The FBI on Monday raided former US President Donald Trumps private resort in Florida, known as what? Man-a-Lago

Mar-a-Lago

Mar-a-Largo

Man-a-Long Documents seized in the raid RECITED were related to nuclear weapons. 10. Which US pizza chain was recently forced to close operations in Italy after a failed entry into the domestic market? Pizza Hut

Dominoes

Papa Johns

You scored It's a big world out there! Keep up with global events by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign policythe main daily newsletter. You scored Perfection! You are a professional who needs the in-depth knowledge provided in The Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.

