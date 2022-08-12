Graeme Biggar is appointed Director General of the NCA

Home Secretary Priti Patel has appointed Graeme Biggar CBE as Director General of the National Crime Agency (NCA) to lead the fight against serious and organized crime and bring drug and people traffickers to justice.

Mr Biggar has led the NCA on an interim basis since October 2021. He has driven the UK’s strong response to cracking down on kleptocracy and illicit finance, as well as the abhorrent sexual abuse of children.

During this time, the NCA has delivered more disruptions and targeted an increasing proportion of those criminals who cause the most harm. In the past year, NCA has:

took decisive action to crack down on people smugglers, resulting in the arrest of 244 offenders outside the UK

increasing disruptions against modern slavery, protecting over 900 people

seized around 250 tonnes of Class A drugs and dismantled eight global networks facilitating the supply of illegal firearms

increasing fraud disruptions, including working with international partners to facilitate the recovery of fraud proceeds for the repatriation of victims worldwide

froze more than 358 million in criminal assets

led the enforcement of a law enforcement ransomware threat group, protecting the UK economy from losses of at least £600 million

helped coordinate activity across local police forces against online child sexual abuse, which is seeing around 800 arrests or voluntary participation and around 1,000 children protected or protected each month.

He will take on the role on a permanent basis, focusing on hunting down ruthless cybercriminals and dismantling serious and organized crime groups that trade illegal drugs and firearms and exploit vulnerable people.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said:

Serious and organized crime, gangs and violence bring misery to our streets. In addition to the exploitation of children and the vulnerable, this crime costs our economy more than ALL 37 billion per year. Going after criminals who profit from human misery, abuse our children and citizens and show no respect for our borders and laws is what Graeme and I continue to drive. From dismantling people-smuggling networks through the largest illegal immigration law enforcement operation in the whole of Europe, to bringing to justice the monsters who sexually abuse children in the UK and abroad, Graeme and the team at his outstanding NCAs have an outstanding history of delivery. I have put the right resources and capabilities into the NCA, including increasing the Agency’s budget and additional resources to tackle new and emerging threats. The UK’s National Crime Agency is a world leader and in a formidable position to tackle some of the most complex global threats we face and help make our roads and country safer.

Mr Biggar has now been appointed for a five-year term following a fair and open recruitment process. Mr Biggar has a wealth of experience, having served as Director General of the National Economic Crime Center (NECC) at the NCA between 2019 and 2021. He has also served as Director of National Security at the Home Office, Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense and has held senior positions in the Ministry of Defense and other government departments.

He helped shape the response to the 2017 terror attacks, the Salisbury poisoning attack and, as Director of National Security at the Home Office, oversaw the implementation of the Investigatory Powers Act.

Graeme Biggar CBE, Director General of the NCA, said:

I am delighted to have been asked to lead the National Crime Agency. The Agency’s mission – to protect the public from serious and organized crime – has never been more important. Serious and organized crime is chronic, corrosive and complex. The people and groups behind it are global in scope, technically sophisticated and digitally enabled. In response, the Agency must focus upstream, offshore and online, while continuing to work with our partners systematically to target criminals, bring them to justice and reduce the harm they cause. It has been a privilege to lead our officers over the past ten months. I will continue to support them in protecting the public by ensuring we operate with integrity and the highest standards

As head of the NCA, the Director General leads around 6,000 officers based in the UK and abroad. The DG sets the operational priorities of the NCAs and ensures that the Agency is developing appropriate intelligence, delivering successful investigations and leading the UK’s overall law enforcement response to serious and organized crime.

Although the Directorate General reports to the Home Secretary, the NCA is a non-ministerial department in its own right and is operationally independent from the Ministry of the Interior.